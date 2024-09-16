Trump introduced a male Latin singer by saying “She’s hot’ and got owned into next year – 14 scorching responses
If you’re going to pretend you know about something when you really don’t, it’s probably a good idea to at least do a quick google – otherwise you could end up with a full-on egg banquet all over your face …like this.
Trump: Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot
(Nicky Jam is a man) pic.twitter.com/njv0MxAgEB
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 14, 2024
Oops!
Let’s wade right in and see what people had to say about the embarrassing gaffe.
1.
How fucking embarrassing pic.twitter.com/VxerIqKMc6
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 14, 2024
2.
Someone on his team is like, ‘OMG, just stick to the Goddamn teleprompter!’
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 14, 2024
3.
She sure is hot.
Oh look, she has a beard!
Haha
— Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) September 15, 2024
4.
LMAOOOOOO this man wings every speech – ZERO prep. https://t.co/as8tavfv9H
— Jose Armando (@El_Doubarge07) September 14, 2024
5.
He doesn’t have a clue who Nicky Jam is. Only the fact that he’s endorsing him. And you think he cares about YOU!!! https://t.co/4Sws1JG8bS
— mewithoutThem (@sugarinthecane) September 16, 2024
6.
Oh God, Nicky’s come from school and they’ve given her a sex-change.
— Robert Wilson (@Charles03816030) September 14, 2024
7.
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) September 15, 2024
8.
I’m still laughing at this.
Trump asks of the crowd knows who Latin music superstar Nicky Jam is. “She’s hot.”
Nicky Jam is a MAN. RT if you agree Trump is showing evidence of cognitive decline!!
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 14, 2024
9.
"Nicky… she's hot!" ♀️At least Trump realised his mistake before he tried to grab 'her' by the pussy.
— Cruella AKA LeakySue (parody) (@SueLeaky) September 15, 2024
10.
She’s hot! pic.twitter.com/DLTJGfaURx
— RAD FREEDOM FIGHTER GO KAM & TIM! (@RADMiami) September 15, 2024
11.
Trump himself didn’t know what Nicky Jam was. He was bullshitting, as usual.
— 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) September 14, 2024
12.
Is this ur king? ♂️♂️ https://t.co/1R6SVTFpIE
— Jarvis George (@jwgactor) September 14, 2024
13.
who needs Taylor Swift when you’ve got Latin music superstar Nicky Jam? https://t.co/YJC2pKy8N7
— your favorite Leo’s favorite Leo (@VernorsHerzog) September 15, 2024
14.
Donald, you should meet Nicki Minaj next. He has a great voice!
— Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) September 14, 2024
Trump wasn’t the only one on that platform who should have had a self-respect crisis.
So you’re telling me NICKY JAM not only endorses Tr*mp, went to his rally, got misgendered by him, and thanked him for it???? pic.twitter.com/KUYGIhdob3
— Diamond (@diamondisqveen) September 15, 2024
Finally, here’s Art Candee with the slam dunk.
Guess Donald Trump doesn't know what a woman is…
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 14, 2024
