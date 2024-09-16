Trump introduced a male Latin singer by saying “She’s hot’ and got owned into next year – 14 scorching responses

US donald trump Funny fails

If you’re going to pretend you know about something when you really don’t, it’s probably a good idea to at least do a quick google – otherwise you could end up with a full-on egg banquet all over your face …like this.

Trump: Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot (Nicky Jam is a man) pic.twitter.com/njv0MxAgEB — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 14, 2024

Oops!

Let’s wade right in and see what people had to say about the embarrassing gaffe.

1.

How fucking embarrassing pic.twitter.com/VxerIqKMc6 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 14, 2024

2.

Someone on his team is like, ‘OMG, just stick to the Goddamn teleprompter!’ — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 14, 2024

3.

She sure is hot.

Oh look, she has a beard!

Haha — Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) September 15, 2024

4.

LMAOOOOOO this man wings every speech – ZERO prep. https://t.co/as8tavfv9H — Jose Armando (@El_Doubarge07) September 14, 2024

5.

He doesn’t have a clue who Nicky Jam is. Only the fact that he’s endorsing him. And you think he cares about YOU!!! https://t.co/4Sws1JG8bS — mewithoutThem (@sugarinthecane) September 16, 2024

6.

Oh God, Nicky’s come from school and they’ve given her a sex-change. — Robert Wilson (@Charles03816030) September 14, 2024

7.

8.

I’m still laughing at this. Trump asks of the crowd knows who Latin music superstar Nicky Jam is. “She’s hot.” Nicky Jam is a MAN. RT if you agree Trump is showing evidence of cognitive decline!! pic.twitter.com/onwvwzRoGz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 14, 2024

9.

"Nicky… she's hot!" ‍♀️At least Trump realised his mistake before he tried to grab 'her' by the pussy. — Cruella AKA LeakySue (parody) (@SueLeaky) September 15, 2024

10.

She’s hot! pic.twitter.com/DLTJGfaURx — RAD FREEDOM FIGHTER GO KAM & TIM! (@RADMiami) September 15, 2024

11.

Trump himself didn’t know what Nicky Jam was. He was bullshitting, as usual. — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) September 14, 2024

12.

Is this ur king? ‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/1R6SVTFpIE — Jarvis George (@jwgactor) September 14, 2024

13.

who needs Taylor Swift when you’ve got Latin music superstar Nicky Jam? https://t.co/YJC2pKy8N7 — your favorite Leo’s favorite Leo (@VernorsHerzog) September 15, 2024

14.

Donald, you should meet Nicki Minaj next. He has a great voice! — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) September 14, 2024

Trump wasn’t the only one on that platform who should have had a self-respect crisis.

So you’re telling me NICKY JAM not only endorses Tr*mp, went to his rally, got misgendered by him, and thanked him for it???? pic.twitter.com/KUYGIhdob3 — Diamond (@diamondisqveen) September 15, 2024

Finally, here’s Art Candee with the slam dunk.

Guess Donald Trump doesn't know what a woman is… — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 14, 2024

