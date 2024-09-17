Donald Trump Jr complained about having to explain the latest Trump ‘assassination attempt’ to his kids and this was the only response necessary

US donald trump donald trump jr

Spare a thought for Donald Trump Jr, who had to take time out from his busy schedule to explain to his kids the circumstances around the latest Trump ‘assassination attempt’.

The former President didn’t suffer a bloody ear this time and indeed no shots were actually fired by the suspected gunman, according to reports.

It didn’t stop eldest child Don Jr posting this.

Leaving aside the made-up ‘radical leftist’ bit, his post prompted no end of totally on-point replies such as this.

I’m sure they would appreciate an honest conversation about whether their dad is cheating on his fiancé. pic.twitter.com/rE6xs5N8BX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2024

And this.

While you’re at it, Junior, you should have conversations with your 5 young children about their grandfather being an adjudicated rapist, a con artist, a racist, a traitor, a convicted felon (34 counts!), and an adulterer who cheated on their grandmother with a porn star. pic.twitter.com/hDd62YxIOh — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 16, 2024

And indeed this.

You’re right: no one should be trying to kill your father. Political argument is for the ballot box. But you mocked and joked about the grievous hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul. How would you explain that to the former Speaker’s grandchildren? https://t.co/Et0GiH9w3U — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 16, 2024

And indeed this!

Both assassins were Republicans. One even voted for Trump. pic.twitter.com/SWG0AmmXHN — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 16, 2024

But the funniest, least serious, and most on-brand response was surely this.

Why don’t you try telling them all at the same time dumbass pic.twitter.com/srS7cqQseT — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 16, 2024

Bravo, @GianmarcoSoresi!

I'm imagining being in the scenario where someone tries to murder my dad and instead of being worried about my dad I'm just like "UGH now I have to speak to my children!!!!" — Opra Zebb (@OpraZebb) September 17, 2024

