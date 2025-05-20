10 top tea facts to celebrate International Tea Day

Exclusive food and drink

It’s International Tea Day, so why not make yourself a brew and have a read of these top tea facts. We promise it won’t take you oolong time.

1. Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world, after water.

2. Somewhat surprisingly, the UK isn’t the biggest tea drinking nation. Turkey is.

3. It’s estimated that over 5 billion cups of tea are consumed daily worldwide.

4. It takes 2000 little tea leaves to make just one pound of tea (or 200-250 cups of tea).

5. In 1904 an American tea merchant, Thomas Sullivan, sent samples of tea to customers in small silk bags. Instead of opening the bags and putting the tea leaves in a tea pot, they steeped the tea inside of the bags. Therefore accidentally inventing the tea bag.

6. All varieties of tea come from the same plant – Camellia Sinensis.

7. Tea is not only a stimulant but also a diuretic, which means it makes you need to wee.

8. One of the most expensive teas in the world is one that is fertilized using panda poo.

9. Drinking tea can actually help you cool down in hot weather. The heat of the tea triggers your body’s cooling mechanisms which causes you to sweat and, as the sweat evaporates, your body temperature lowers.

10. Tea was discovered, according to legend, in 2732 BC by Emperor Shen Nung when leaves from a wild tree blew into his pot of boiling water and he decided to drink it to see what it tasted like.

Bonus Fact!

In Britain, if someone makes you a cup of tea that looks like this, you’re allowed to call the police and have them arrested.*

*Sadly this is not true, but it bloody well should be!







Image Wikimedia Commons