This string of increasingly ingenious TikTok duets is an absolute hall of famer

Back in 2023, someone on TikTok said people should stop duetting with other people’s posts unless they had something to add. It was inevitable, therefore, that her post would get a lot of duets.
What happened, however, was duet-ception – and every addition truly added to the original.
@thegreatlondini.com NO #greatlondini #parents #parentsoftiktok #funny #momsbelike #moms #family ♬ original sound – The Great LonDini
Apart from making us not want to hear the words “Can we stop duetting videos when we have absolutely nothing to add to them?” ever again, we love that TikTok. So did these people.
THIS… is a work of art
Suzanne Pumford
It gets better every time 😂😂😂
hello53_/:
Love it when the entire group contributes to the project. A+ 👏🏻👏🏻
Katherine65308
The last one TOOK ME OUT.
Manus Sweeney
Flawless. No notes.
Strawberri-Elizabeth Knight
THE DOG!!!!
Emilyyyyyyyy
The foot massage sent me 😂😂😂
_Dazz_🎀
We have to agree with The Classiics, who said this –
Quite possibly one of the greatest duet compilations in the history of TikTok!! ✊🏾🤣🤣🤣
