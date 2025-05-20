These young Reform UK-ers complained about the difficulty of getting a date at university – 13 very funny and totally on-point responses

Life dating Reform UK university

To the good people of @PoliticsJOE_UK who paid a visit to Lancaster University to chat to members of its Reform UK society.

And in this particular clip, specifically about the difficulties of getting a date on campus, which went viral for reasons which will surely become obvious (if they are not already).

“These days you can say hello to a woman and they can blow it out of proportion.” We went to Lancaster uni to meet members of the Reform UK society, who say it’s difficult to find dates on campus. pic.twitter.com/jKg2dp2JA8 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 19, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Fellas I am going to drop you a hint, the reason you struggle to get a date is because is you belong to the Reform UK society and your peers are 18-21. https://t.co/vFqCcpndrd — Metal Bizkit Rising (@allforthanookie) May 19, 2025

2.

This right wing behaviour of making videos of themselves going “people find us weird and off putting because of our freakish beliefs”.

What is it in aid of?

The answers is simple lads.

Stop being weirdos with freakish anti-social beliefs. — Jaimes (@northernwhine) May 19, 2025

3.

“these days if you say hello to a woman they’ll put you in jail” https://t.co/CKIKlBTwvt pic.twitter.com/GVyjPHaEol — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) May 19, 2025

4.

Woke women won’t date me for my conservative views! They won’t date you because you want low taxes? No not those views… So… deregulation? Haha no not those either. So which views? Oh you know the ones. https://t.co/NWXC5hQ9OW — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) May 19, 2025

5.

Channel 4 eyeing up a new theme for the new series of the Undatables. pic.twitter.com/MsUJ2feIUz — Hollie (@HollMCR) May 19, 2025

6.