People shared things that ‘shouldn’t be embarrassing but really are’ and these 19 are so relatable it hurts
People have been sharing things that they find embarrassing even though there’s really no need to be embarrassed about it, and it might be this week’s most relatable thing.
It all started after @keaaaaley asked this over on Twitter.
‘What shouldn’t be embarrassing but is?’
And the responses came flooding in. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 23 rang all kinds of bells.
What a relief it’s not just us.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
I can’t explain properly it but like when you realize you are walking in the wrong direction so you have turn around https://t.co/JktYZp6D5t
— yes, there’s an apostrophe (@Jdyl_v) April 28, 2023
6.
7.
when you give someone a compliment but they didn’t hear you https://t.co/S2lVnD3HFK
— invader zim (@f8the) April 30, 2023
8.
9.
Texting someone to ask if your plans are still on https://t.co/AbDm3nFp7S
— Sgoratjie (@KolourMeKapes) April 29, 2023