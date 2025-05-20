Life embarrassing

People shared things that ‘shouldn’t be embarrassing but really are’ and these 19 are so relatable it hurts

Poke Staff. Updated May 20th, 2025

People have been sharing things that they find embarrassing even though there’s really no need to be embarrassed about it, and it might be this week’s most relatable thing.

It all started after @keaaaaley asked this over on Twitter.

‘What shouldn’t be embarrassing but is?’

And the responses came flooding in. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 23 rang all kinds of bells.

What a relief it’s not just us.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2