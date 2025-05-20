People shared things that ‘shouldn’t be embarrassing but really are’ and these 19 are so relatable it hurts

Life embarrassing

People have been sharing things that they find embarrassing even though there’s really no need to be embarrassed about it, and it might be this week’s most relatable thing.

It all started after @keaaaaley asked this over on Twitter.

‘What shouldn’t be embarrassing but is?’

And the responses came flooding in. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 23 rang all kinds of bells.

What a relief it’s not just us.

1.

Finding your seat in the cinema https://t.co/ogVYMtw1CP — Cleopatra (@cleopatralors) April 30, 2023

2.

as a girl walking without having anything to hold. arms just swinging back & forth is so awkward to me. 😭😭 https://t.co/3gfWOZlupk — niggasbebrokeokayy (@khilanii) May 4, 2023

3.

4.

The walk back after bowling https://t.co/A2ghT2umXk — Mya Mack (@themyamack) May 2, 2023

5.

I can’t explain properly it but like when you realize you are walking in the wrong direction so you have turn around https://t.co/JktYZp6D5t — yes, there’s an apostrophe (@Jdyl_v) April 28, 2023

6.

Telling hair stylists that you don’t like your hair! https://t.co/vbxx9hQSC6 — Renike (@iamrenike) May 1, 2023

7.

when you give someone a compliment but they didn’t hear you https://t.co/S2lVnD3HFK — invader zim (@f8the) April 30, 2023

8.

carrying a box of pizza home without a car https://t.co/CLNj3gdsSh — Adémola 🌹 (@flowzki) April 30, 2023

9.