Donald Trump was asked about Joe Biden’s illness and his response was entirely predictable but no less shocking for it

No-one in the world loves Donald Trump more than Donald Trump. Donald Trump likes talking about Donald Trump even more than he likes talking about tariffs.

So it was probably no surprise the direction it would take when the president was asked about the devastation cancer diagnosis of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who he’s never forgiven for beating him in the previously US presidential elections.

But it was no less shocking for it.

Trump on Biden’s cancer diagnosis: “I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that’s a long time … I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announced I aced it.” pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is one of the more disgusting videos I’ve seen. Biden just announced his cancer diagnosis and Trump is dabbling in conspiracy theories and bragging about his own medical tests. Oh, and there is no “stage 9” cancer. pic.twitter.com/popf65OpQS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 19, 2025

2.

Once again, he proves how incredibly inept he is with his ‘stage 9’ comment. And once again he makes President Biden’s diagnosis all about himself. — Jacob R. Adkins (@JacobRAdkins3) May 19, 2025

3.

“Stage 9 cancer.”

Fucking idiot.

And then he brags about being able to identify an elephant correctly. https://t.co/mLXav2IVbj — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 19, 2025

4.

This orange idiot has stage 9 stupid. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 19, 2025

5.

MAJOR BREAKING: In a cruel and clueless moment, Trump says Biden’s cancer surprised him because it takes a long time to “get to stage 9” cancer. Cancer goes to stage 4. Then he brags he “aced” his cognitive test. Is Trump the dumbest president alive? pic.twitter.com/yOqNKq1h3B — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 19, 2025

6.

Trump, who thinks there’s a stage 9 cancer also believes passing a cognitive test is a flex. This isn’t a true American leadership, it’s late-night comedy with access to nuclear codes. Btw, Biden publicly announced that he had cancer in 2022. MSM thought he was confused. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 19, 2025

7.

Still fucking stunned this Stage 9 brain-dead dipshit got elected again (allegedly). What a fucking clown show.

pic.twitter.com/9Z4hjQJeen — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) May 19, 2025

8.