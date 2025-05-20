This Canadian dancer recreating the most iconic Dirty Dancing scene is clearly having the time of his life

Entertainment dance

That lift in Dirty Dancing has to be one of the most recognisable scenes in film history, and Canadian social media star, choreographer and dancer Pierre-Émile Lemieux-Venne has clearly seen it many times, because his homage to it is, frankly, brilliant – and hilarious.

On his Instagram post, he wrote –

Dirty Dancing … and the famous lift!

Enjoy the performance – and watch right to the end.

Here are a few comments from Instagram users.

Every move is on point. It’s the reenactment of the waiter for me!! 🤣🤣😭. Excellent job 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

yours_truly_32

This cracked me up. I was like, how is he going to pull the lift off…hilarious.

Tamikatillery

I can’t stop watching this.

laulouproff

Over on Twitter, the performance was giving Kimberley Johnson hope.

This man is why I have not given up on humans. https://t.co/Uqw0jKKmVo — Kimberley Johnson 🇺🇦 (@AuthorKimberley) May 1, 2023

But this comment from _mama_cat on Instagram wins the day.

Ok, but you really put Baby in the corner 😭😭😭😂😂😂.

Follow Pierre-Émile so you don’t miss any of his amazing film dance parodies.

READ MORE

The final dance scene in Dirty Dancing but with the Muppet Show theme is today’s funniest 64 seconds

Source Pierre-Émile Lemieux-Venne Image Screengrab