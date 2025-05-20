There appeared to be quite the contrast between how the Pope met the Irish president and with JD Vance (see if you can spot the difference)

US JD Vance pope

We’ve written already about how much people loved the Pope’s meeting with JD Vance (and not for reasons JD Vance would entirely appreciate of).

JD Vance, joined by his wife, Usha Vance, met Pope Leo XIV following the pontiff’s inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square. What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/rQXxObUqUH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 18, 2025

Well now there’s a long clip of the VP’s meeting with Pope Leo, and ‘awkward’ doesn’t quite do it justice. Although, having never met either JD Vance or the Pope – any Pope – maybe they’re always like this?

It’s worth watching this interaction between Pope Leo and JD Vance in full. pic.twitter.com/nC5nwcLFPq — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 19, 2025

Except maybe not, because another clip just went viral of the Pope greeting the 84-year-old president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins. See if you can spot the difference.

An incredible and moving gesture by Pope Leo XIV, who broke protocol by instinct and took a few steps forward to meet the 84-year-old President of Ireland , who walks with a cane Dignified pic.twitter.com/Au2GRjQEQ3 — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) May 19, 2025

You can almost feel the warmth oozing out of the screen. Just us?

“I’ll read that at some point.” — Pope Leo’s response to JD Vance giving him a letter from President Trump inviting him to the United States pic.twitter.com/5OGztKZ2lM — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 19, 2025

I think it is always going to be awkward when there is a camera there. I thought the interaction was fine, and I do think the pope was respectfully reserved and composed, befitting his office and this initial introduction. — CatholicMamaXIV (@CatholicMamaXIV) May 19, 2025

Vance is disgustingly awkward — Dio Brando Groyper² (@IchiGroyper) May 19, 2025

Up until this moment every time I’ve watched a video of Pope Leo I’ve smiled involuntarily in response to his evident love and kindness. With Vance here I did not, I guess because I sensed the Pope’s restrained manner, possibly sternness, with him. Quite appropriate, of course. — Demagogue Watch. Save Democracy. (@DemagogueWatch) May 19, 2025

I love the Pope. I’m not so fond of JD. — Sheila (@sheila_linstrom) May 20, 2025

