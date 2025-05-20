US JD Vance pope

There appeared to be quite the contrast between how the Pope met the Irish president and with JD Vance (see if you can spot the difference)

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2025

We’ve written already about how much people loved the Pope’s meeting with JD Vance (and not for reasons JD Vance would entirely appreciate of).

Well now there’s a long clip of the VP’s meeting with Pope Leo, and ‘awkward’ doesn’t quite do it justice. Although, having never met either JD Vance or the Pope – any Pope – maybe they’re always like this?

Except maybe not, because another clip just went viral of the Pope greeting the 84-year-old president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins. See if you can spot the difference.

You can almost feel the warmth oozing out of the screen. Just us?

Source @chrisjollyhale