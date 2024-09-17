Celebrity elon musk tom morello

Elon Musk asked why people were ‘raging FOR the machine’ and this A++ takedown just got better and better

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2024

It’s not turning into a good week for Elon Musk, who made a wildly inappropriate ‘joke’ following the apparent second assassination attempt on Donald Trump which he rapidly deleted.

A fervent supporter of Donald Trump Musk (net worth: US$253bn) appears not to understand why his tweets prompt such ridicule, and was moved to ask why so many people on his platform ‘rage FOR the machine’ (AKA capitalism and the oppressive structures at the highest levels of society).

And he might want to consider deleting that tweet as well, because it prompted no end of very entertaining and totally on-point comebacks.

We single out this one in particular …

… because it caught the eye of this furious Musk fan who didn’t understand that it’s not actually Liam Neeson, and their hilarious indignation made it so much better.

Ooof.

Final word to the man himself, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

No more questions, your honour.

