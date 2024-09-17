Elon Musk asked why people were ‘raging FOR the machine’ and this A++ takedown just got better and better

Celebrity elon musk tom morello

It’s not turning into a good week for Elon Musk, who made a wildly inappropriate ‘joke’ following the apparent second assassination attempt on Donald Trump which he rapidly deleted.

Who else here feels that Elon Musk should be stripped of his security clearance, and U.S. citizenship and then deported back to his home nation of South Africa? pic.twitter.com/wk16pG4y1g — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) September 16, 2024

A fervent supporter of Donald Trump Musk (net worth: US$253bn) appears not to understand why his tweets prompt such ridicule, and was moved to ask why so many people on his platform ‘rage FOR the machine’ (AKA capitalism and the oppressive structures at the highest levels of society).

Why are so many people raging FOR the machine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

And he might want to consider deleting that tweet as well, because it prompted no end of very entertaining and totally on-point comebacks.

Richest man on earth who supports a billionaire real estate/TV star/former President whose main accomplishment was tax cuts for the wealthy thinks he’s raging against the machine. Buddy you are the machine. https://t.co/9dbxwhzhDG — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) September 16, 2024

Your companies recieved over $15 billion in government contracts from “the machine” pic.twitter.com/Yhu9fF53bG — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 16, 2024

You’re a nepo billionaire with a social media empire & government military contracts. You *are* the machine, you stupid cunt. pic.twitter.com/j9eMAfpBEW — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 16, 2024

We single out this one in particular …

Tom Morello hates your guts Sissy SpaceX — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 16, 2024

… because it caught the eye of this furious Musk fan who didn’t understand that it’s not actually Liam Neeson, and their hilarious indignation made it so much better.

Ooof.

You definitely owe Liam Neeson a bottle of Bushmills at some point — ™ (@Shavghan) September 16, 2024

Now you listen here, Nancy Jackson. — Walter Staley (@walterstaley3) September 16, 2024

It's a cult of the stupids! — StrictlyKamala  (@StrictlyChristo) September 16, 2024

Final word to the man himself, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

Funny cuz Elon was the kid on the cover of Evil Empire https://t.co/RaUhHANxxV pic.twitter.com/SNxUM3ZzGx — Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 16, 2024

No more questions, your honour.

