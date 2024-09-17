US donald trump

Someone spotted Donald Trump’s face in the chest of the suspected golf course gunman and now we can’t unsee it

John Plunkett. Updated September 17th, 2024

Not the most important thing to come out of the reported second assassination attempt on Donald Trump at one of the former president’s golf courses in Florida, but it’s definitely one of the most striking.

It’s someone over on Twitter who spotted Trump’s face in the torso of the suspected gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, and once unseen it is never unseen.

They’re not wrong you know. Are they?

And separate but very much related, this!

To conclude …

READ MORE

13 favourite responses that went viral as further details emerge of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Source @pitbullstan69