Someone spotted Donald Trump’s face in the chest of the suspected golf course gunman and now we can’t unsee it

US donald trump

Not the most important thing to come out of the reported second assassination attempt on Donald Trump at one of the former president’s golf courses in Florida, but it’s definitely one of the most striking.

It’s someone over on Twitter who spotted Trump’s face in the torso of the suspected gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, and once unseen it is never unseen.

his torso kinda looks like trumps face https://t.co/jvLv4B2eiP — Ieah ⎕ (@pitbullstan69) September 15, 2024

They’re not wrong you know. Are they?

I can hear his stomach saying he’s the most fantastic stomach — Sarah (@yoga_doll) September 16, 2024

Not orange enough but close — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) September 16, 2024

does this make sense to anyone else — Ieah ⎕ (@pitbullstan69) September 15, 2024

I can’t unsee it — Emi (@Emi_Huntress) September 16, 2024

And separate but very much related, this!

bless u time traveler ryan gosling u tried ur best https://t.co/PeJupvMhaU — penny-jupiter ꩜ (@jup1ter_moon) September 16, 2024

To conclude …

READ MORE

13 favourite responses that went viral as further details emerge of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Source @pitbullstan69