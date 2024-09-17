13 favourite responses that went viral as further details emerge of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

US donald trump

More details are emerging of the second apparent ‘assassination attempt’ on former president Donald Trump at his Florida golf club.

The FBI said the incident ‘appears to be an attempted assassination of the former president’ although the suspect did not fire any shots, and never actually had sight of Trump before he was spotted by a member of the Secret Service.

Convict Don this morning: “BULLETS ARE FLYING” Secret Service: “No weapon fired!” pic.twitter.com/b2LyO5se7d — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 16, 2024

And thank goodness for that, obviously.

The latest revelations prompted no end of comment on Twitter and these 13 say it best.

1.

A gunman 1/4 mile away counts as an assassination attempt? So, what do you call it when a gunman shoots school children at point blank range with an unregulated assault weapon? A massacre. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) September 16, 2024

2.

We need to completely rethink America’s golf courses. Steel doors surrounding the greens. Armored golf carts. And, above all, trained and armed caddies. No soft targets. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 16, 2024

3.

So the former guy who literally made it easier for mentally ill people to buy guns and has tried to eliminate all rules on guns now had a mentally ill guy with an assault rifle on one of his golf courses in a state where you can take a gun basically anywhere? Got it. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 16, 2024

4.

Notice how the people who didn’t give a damn when 5-yr-olds were slaughtered at Sandy Hook 10-yr-olds were decapitated at Uvalde Music-lovers were murdered in Las Vegas Kids were mowed down in Parkland Are the SAME people now freaking out over Trump’s assassination attempt! — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 16, 2024

5.

Fun Fact: If Donald Trump was found with a weapon, he would be charged with the exact same crime as Ryan Wesley Routh because he’s also a convicted felon. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 16, 2024

6.