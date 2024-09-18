Donald Trump was asked how he’d lower grocery prices and his answer was already jaw-dropping, but written down it was incredible

US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump was back on the campaign trail in the US where he did a Town Hall event with his former press secretary turned Republican governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

There was no shortage of memorable moments – his hilariously on-brand upside to rising sea levels, for instance – and this exchange was another proper doosy.

It was Trump’s response to a woman who asked how he was going to bring down grocery prices. And when we say his answer was quite the listen, it really is quite the listen.

Trump is asked how he’ll bring grocery prices down. He winds up ranting about windmills. pic.twitter.com/knf97EyjJb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2024

But that’s nothing compared to how it looks when you read his answer written down. Puts it in a whole new light. And not a flattering one, obviously.

Donald Trump was just asked how he will bring down food and grocery prices at a Michigan town hall with Sarah Sanders. Here is his response pic.twitter.com/HbzPRIKZwW — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 18, 2024

And here it is in full.

If you got to the end of that then come and pick up your gold star at the end of class.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

Q: How would you lower the cost of groceries? Trump: Raise prices on imported food pic.twitter.com/3Wauwd0ijJ — James Singer (@Jemsinger) September 18, 2024

I mean, this shld end a campaign https://t.co/cwc0ATtYKc — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 18, 2024

The man don’t know what the hell he’s talking about. If you ask him about housing, he’ll start talking about Hannibal Lector eating you for dinner. Just nuts. — Claudius (@IClaudiusR) September 18, 2024

Trump used 539 words to explain how he would bring down the cost of groceries, and never explained how he would bring down the cost of groceries, or even used the word “groceries.” https://t.co/iqbCDLjE6B — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) September 18, 2024

He is a dangerous idiot. He has no idea what he is talking about. There is no way to raise prices on imported food and have it lessen the average Americans grocery bill. — TrueWordsRSpoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) September 18, 2024

How is this race close? — Bizarro Jerry (@GRomero_CF) September 18, 2024

