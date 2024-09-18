US climate change donald trump us election

Donald Trump found an especially on-brand upside to rising sea levels and the takedowns flooded in

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2024

Say what you like about Donald Trump – please! – but never let it be said that he’s a glass half empty person.

There’s a thin line between optimist and fantasist, however, and the former President left it behind a long time ago.

And if you need any more persuading then listen to the White House wannabe discussing rising sea levels at a Town Hall with his former press secretary, Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It’s quite the listen.

Pretty sure Trump’s tide has gone out and it’s never coming back.

To conclude …

And in three letters …

Source @KamalaHQ