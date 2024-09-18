Donald Trump found an especially on-brand upside to rising sea levels and the takedowns flooded in

US climate change donald trump us election

Say what you like about Donald Trump – please! – but never let it be said that he’s a glass half empty person.

There’s a thin line between optimist and fantasist, however, and the former President left it behind a long time ago.

And if you need any more persuading then listen to the White House wannabe discussing rising sea levels at a Town Hall with his former press secretary, Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It’s quite the listen.

Trump says rising sea levels are “a good thing” because he thinks he would “have more seafront property”: “Isn’t that a good thing?” pic.twitter.com/nvtXWtGu7T — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 17, 2024

Pretty sure Trump’s tide has gone out and it’s never coming back.

He continues to prove just how much of an idiot he is. I mean damn. — ❤️‍ A To The Z ❤️‍ (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) September 17, 2024

You have less property, dipshit. Then your home sinks into the sea. No property. How is he running for president? How are people considering it? Idiots. — Fookin Chookay ️️‍ (@slayergoddess69) September 17, 2024

He’s shockingly stupid. — Dark Matter Queen (@darkmatterqueen) September 17, 2024

Somebody please tell this man rising seas make less seafront property ‍♂️ — shawn (@shawnoco1) September 18, 2024

To conclude …

Really put in his 10,000 hours when it comes to being one of the most ignorant, dumb fucks on the planet. https://t.co/FimoZRekqw — Chris Wilding (@cwild22) September 18, 2024

And in three letters …

Source @KamalaHQ