23 favourite posts about Moo Deng – the pygmy hippo that has taken the internet by storm

Baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng, which means Bouncy Pig, is the star attraction of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

At only two months old, she is a very precious addition to the worryingly low world population of pygmy hippos, and the zoo’s social media has seen visitors flock to see her antics – and her cuteness.

On Twitter/X, people can’t stop posting about her, and these were too good not to share.

1.

My therapist: “a photo of a fat little Pygmy hippo canNOT fix you” *shows her this photo* My therapist: “congratulations on your breakthrough” pic.twitter.com/V8iOUrdfec — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 16, 2024

2.

moo deng is a lifestyle icon and i need all of yall to get onboard: – inexplicably moist at all times

– slightly blurry in most photos

– probably screaming or sleeping

– round pic.twitter.com/VtgOPf1PAS — House ⚔️ gf haver (@mrmatthouse) September 11, 2024

3.

Moo Deng stuns in newly shared portrait with her mother, Jonah. pic.twitter.com/1QFR6ryVh0 — yammi (@sighyam) September 16, 2024

4.

5.

That baby hippo is going to end up saying something super-racist and we'll all be so let down. — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 17, 2024

6.

If you had told me two weeks ago that my entire personality would revolve around a two month old Pygmy hippo—I probably would have believed you because I love fat little animals

pic.twitter.com/2UwZMSQsSp — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 14, 2024

7.

If you can’t Then you don’t

handle me deserve me

at my at my pic.twitter.com/L7BdJPEGAe — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) September 16, 2024

8.

Moo Deng is going on Hot Ones pic.twitter.com/Uhqx4UXJbn — JuiceOne (@JuiceSimpsons) September 15, 2024

9.

i think moo deng resonates so deeply with people because she has reminded us that we are all just screaming baby pygmy hippos in hands of our vast, unfeeling zookeeper gods pic.twitter.com/VqRawgCpzg — Isobel Frost (@ifscribbles) September 13, 2024

10.

I know pretty privilege is real because hippos are the world’s deadliest land mammal and yet here we all are staring at her mug. This is the skin of a killer, Bella. pic.twitter.com/qGfxXID6oD — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) September 16, 2024

11.

Her coming was foretold pic.twitter.com/cGrFreWnVP — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) September 17, 2024

12.