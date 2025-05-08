The unfortunate calamities following JD Vance around prompted no end of comments but Garry Kasparov said it best

US JD Vance

It’s not escaped people’s attention – and probably not yours, either – but calamity has made an unfortunate habit of following JD Vance around wherever he goes.

But just in case you’re in need of a recap …

JD Vance broke the National Championship trophy, then visited the Pope who died the next day, then visited India and a terrorist attack happened and war broke out, then endorsed his brother for mayor who lost 83-11%. What’s next on the agenda? — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 7, 2025

Well, yes, that is quite the run (let’s hope he doesn’t accompany Trump on his state visit to Blighty later this year. Actually, let’s hope Trump doesn’t come at all, obviously).

Anyway, Vance’s penchant for turning everything he touches to shit (or death) prompted lots of funny comments …

Well he just said tourists should come to the U.S. for the World Cup…which now means no one will show up — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) May 7, 2025

Don’t forget his trip to convince Greenland to join the US. That was a legendary fail. He had to sneak into a US army base to plant the flag, and his entourage had to borrow clothing to keep from freezing. Legend! — DrPareto (@DrPareto2025) May 7, 2025

Everywhere he goes turns into a season finale. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 7, 2025

Movie industry pic.twitter.com/5aKISdAqC9 — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) May 7, 2025

… but surely no-one said it better than the grand master himself, Garry Kasparov.

Is Vance available to attend Russia's Victory Day parade and stand next to Putin? https://t.co/JMQ8D8UTFf — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) May 7, 2025

Check mate.

What a great idea! — Elna (@ElnaMbioi62) May 7, 2025

He does seem to have a very specific set of skills… — Steve Blurryenko (@TankieSlappa) May 7, 2025

Source @Kasparov63