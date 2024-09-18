The Guardian just published a guide to ‘Britishcore: 100 experiences that define and unite modern Britons’ and had people hollering into next year

Weird World Britain guardian

The Guardian’s just gone viral with a guide to something called ‘Britishcore’ or, if you prefer, ‘100 experiences that define and unite modern Britons’.

Except it’s fair to say it’s not exactly gone viral for the reasons they might have hoped.

The rise of Britishcore: 100 experiences that define and unite modern Britons https://t.co/fproSUWmiV — Guardian G2 (@guardiang2) September 18, 2024

Here’s just a little bit of how writer Dylan B Jones (no, not that Dylan Jones) introduces it.

‘Rather than tea at the Ritz or hats at Ascot, tourists are discovering that the true joy of British culture lies in its everyday banalities, as Britishcore stumbles into the global psyche with the leopard-print clad, mascara-smeared mania of Kat Slater after six large white wines. ‘Everyone’s finally clocked that, contrary to our reputation as reserved, rosy-cheeked rationalists, we’re actually pretty weird.’

But surely not as weird as the 100-strong article suggests. Or indeed any single one of its 100 points (gold star – another one! – to anyone who makes it to the end).

Because, well, this.

And this.

And any of these.

And this, very much this.

Well you surely get the idea by now, and here’s exactly what people made of all that.

1.

I dunno man this seems like a deeply personal insight into the intensely bleak life of the author https://t.co/Zcm03MheLu pic.twitter.com/lqjWeg6kbg — keewa (@keewa) September 18, 2024

2.

I got to number 4 before I came to the conclusion that this doesn’t represent anyone, anywhere in Britain, ever… pic.twitter.com/VfitvvOUar — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) September 18, 2024

3.

Journalism. It’s not for everyone, is it? But you tried, that’s what counts. pic.twitter.com/7bGZm73hGM — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) September 18, 2024

4.

Hey at least you know you’ve published the worst thing ever written so it’s all uphill from here — Fred Flange (@commonswings) September 18, 2024

5.

6.

Not a single human in existence has ever done this. pic.twitter.com/0pukbsctcq — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) September 18, 2024

7.

The absolute STENCH of Durham University coming off this. The FUMES. https://t.co/wKY3bRWurx — Emma (@scousepie) September 18, 2024

8.

Reading an article in the guardian about the rise of ‘Britishcore’ pic.twitter.com/MS9fZZaeFh — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) September 18, 2024

9.