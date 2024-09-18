People born before 2000 are sharing their ‘trivial’ skills that nobody uses anymore – 22 dying arts
Despite the mockery of Gen Z or Gen Alpha you might have seen online – or dished out, if you’re that way inclined – every generation has a different set of skills to the one that went before. That’s sometimes a good thing, and occasionally it isn’t.
That skill shift does, however, leave older people knowing how to do things that are no longer of any great use.
Jenni – @hashjenni – set out to discover what those little or never-used skills might be.
People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you have that no one uses anymore?
— Jenni (@hashjenni) September 14, 2024
There were a lot of duplicated responses (Congratulations on being able to speak on the phone and write in cursive), but these paint a clear picture of what might be on the way out.
Editing audio with a razor blade and adhesive tape
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 15, 2024
Making these pic.twitter.com/Tac6cChesa
— Mark (@106th) September 16, 2024
we lost our way. pic.twitter.com/GGk1WXJXzH
— c h r i s (@mych3micalswift) September 16, 2024
Straightening out a dollar on the side of a vending machine https://t.co/vV8SpKGLUN
— Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 17, 2024
Proper grammar and punctuation.
— HasH (@HasH_Holder) September 14, 2024
I write in cursive and know how to use a rotary phone.
— gldstwmn (@gldstwmn) September 15, 2024
I could play "Mary Had A Little Lamb" using the keyboard of my landline phone.
— Katspaks (@katspaks) September 16, 2024
Cradling a phone between my ear and shoulder whilst writing down a message in a hand held notepad. In cursive.
— scubby (@crblaisd) September 14, 2024
Understanding where files are when you save them on a computer https://t.co/XPPtsvCh2s
— Justin Joque (@jjoque) September 16, 2024
The ability to rewind a cassette tape using a pencil.
— Lenora (@Leno_raxx) September 14, 2024