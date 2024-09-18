People born before 2000 are sharing their ‘trivial’ skills that nobody uses anymore – 22 dying arts

Twitter generation gap

Despite the mockery of Gen Z or Gen Alpha you might have seen online – or dished out, if you’re that way inclined – every generation has a different set of skills to the one that went before. That’s sometimes a good thing, and occasionally it isn’t.

That skill shift does, however, leave older people knowing how to do things that are no longer of any great use.

Jenni – @hashjenni – set out to discover what those little or never-used skills might be.

People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you have that no one uses anymore? — Jenni (@hashjenni) September 14, 2024

There were a lot of duplicated responses (Congratulations on being able to speak on the phone and write in cursive), but these paint a clear picture of what might be on the way out.

Editing audio with a razor blade and adhesive tape — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 15, 2024

we lost our way. pic.twitter.com/GGk1WXJXzH — c h r i s (@mych3micalswift) September 16, 2024

Straightening out a dollar on the side of a vending machine https://t.co/vV8SpKGLUN — Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 17, 2024

Proper grammar and punctuation. — HasH (@HasH_Holder) September 14, 2024

I write in cursive and know how to use a rotary phone. — gldstwmn (@gldstwmn) September 15, 2024

I could play "Mary Had A Little Lamb" using the keyboard of my landline phone. — Katspaks (@katspaks) September 16, 2024

Cradling a phone between my ear and shoulder whilst writing down a message in a hand held notepad. In cursive. — scubby (@crblaisd) September 14, 2024

Understanding where files are when you save them on a computer https://t.co/XPPtsvCh2s — Justin Joque (@jjoque) September 16, 2024

