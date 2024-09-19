Psst! Wanna see a dead body? James O’Brien’s response to following Nigel Farage on LBC pulled not a single punch

Entertainment james o'brien nigel farage

While a hefty portion of the UK media were still tiptoeing around the facts about Brexit – both before and after the vote – LBC’s James O’Brien was sharing facts, and laying the blame for the spread of misinformation at the feet of its main architects – particularly Nigel Farage.

The fact that they were radio station colleagues for some of that time didn’t stop him.

With Farage now an MP – the eighth time’s the charm, as they say – and the self-described friend of Donald Trump, he has been popping up all over the place to share his controversial opinions on anything and everything from Hawk Tuah to Trump’s racist dogwhistling.

One of those Farage pop-ups was on the Nick Ferrari show, immediately before James comes on air at ten o’clock. Farage addressed the fact that the recent race riots had been tagged the Farage Riots.

WTAF – the irony of Nigel Farage on Nick Ferrari's morning LBC show, calling @mrjamesob a moron, and accusing him of spreading "hatred" and "lies" #jamesobrien pic.twitter.com/4J1OUmDOBe — Pete Edwards (@MrPeteEdwards) September 19, 2024

His comment – about James O’Brien was absolutely not true. We know – shocker! The term had been coined on Twitter/X – where else?

It made for a savage and memorable handover.

What a handover. After 30 minutes of Farage being Farage on LBC, @mrjamesob opens with a blistering reality check. pic.twitter.com/WzJLJ5Isgo — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 19, 2024

It’s important to appreciate every word, so here’s what he said –

“There’s a lot to get through today. For example, have you ever had violent race riots named after you? Or, indeed, been accused by the head of the Met of emboldening the racist thugs responsible? Has your vile and ignorant rhetoric ever helped instigate attempts to burn people alive in their beds? Have you ever cited a self-described misogynist facing rape and people-trafficking charges in Romania as a trustworthy news source for events in the UK, or described yourself as a similar phenomenon to him? Have you ever helped a convicted woman-beater get elected to the UK Parliament? And have any newly elected MPs spent more time in America getting binned off by Donald Trump than they have in their own constituency? And what would you call someone who answers yes to all those questions?”

It ticked a lot of boxes for listeners, and quickly went viral. Here’s how people have been reacting.

The Right Rev Francis the W⭕ke had a far more polite answer to James’ question than many others would have offered.

Well, not fit to be an MP would be my answer @mrjamesob https://t.co/sJ4Ho8eQRD — The Right Rev Francis the W⭕ke (@biteback7) September 19, 2024

We’d very much enjoy watching this play out.

Nigel Farage calls @mrjamesob a 'moron'. If that's the case @nigel_farage then why not subject yourself to an interview with him and we can see how your great superior intellect fares against him. Or are you… pic.twitter.com/yIV8pJmZuv — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 19, 2024

We’re not holding our breaths, though.

