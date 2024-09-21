A man wondered why his ex-wife was so different after their divorce and the internet queued up to tell him

Life relationships takedowns

Time now to put on our agony aunt – or uncle – hats to help out this guy who was apparently confused – really confused – why his wife was so different after their divorce.

It’s a question that went wildly viral after it was shared by @MoistenedTart over on Twitter.

Who wants to tell them pic.twitter.com/vPwviC6kAc — Politics Tart (@MoistenedTart) September 18, 2024

And here it is again full, just in case that’s tricky to read.

And basically the entire internet queued up to tell him.

Yeeesh. Talk about someone not wanting to take the cold hard look in the mirror. Just the way he typed his post is exhausting. I can only imagine how exhausting he must have been to deal with on a daily basis. Good for her, she lost the dead weight. — Schröedinger’s Meow (@yogamidna) September 18, 2024

Women, you too can lose weight & improve your life dramatically with this one simple trick! — Magus Lαʋҽɳԃɾα (@LavendraRaine) September 18, 2024

I dated a guy like this… he told me to “grow up” and “be responsible” and literally sucked the life and joy out of me. He told me I was an angry person. It wasn’t until we broke up that I realized I was just angry at him. — Nikki (@NicoletteFuller) September 18, 2024

She lost approx 85kg and an extra asshole. That’s why she happy — AMBITCHUOUS! (@BonfireBlaze) September 18, 2024

Or if you want it particularly straight talking …

I will. You drained the shit out of her. So, she got rid of your pathetic ass and now she’s glowing. Thank you for coming to my ted talk. https://t.co/ZDn1eTAHZ5 — Natasha Nathan (@natasha__nathan) September 19, 2024

Ooof.

This feels like a good note to end on. A win-win.

My ex-wife and I were both like that when we broke up. It wasn’t until we were talking about it ~3 years later that we both had the lightbulb moment and went “Oh….” We get on better now than we ever did when we were married. — Brett Martin (@Blaydenn67) September 18, 2024

