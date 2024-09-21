Life relationships takedowns

A man wondered why his ex-wife was so different after their divorce and the internet queued up to tell him

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2024

Time now to put on our agony aunt – or uncle – hats to help out this guy who was apparently confused – really confused – why his wife was so different after their divorce.

It’s a question that went wildly viral after it was shared by @MoistenedTart over on Twitter.

And here it is again full, just in case that’s tricky to read.

And basically the entire internet queued up to tell him.

Or if you want it particularly straight talking …

Ooof.

This feels like a good note to end on. A win-win.

H/T @MoistenedTart Image Unsplash