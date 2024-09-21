The unexpected plot twist in this ‘morning after the night before’ exchange is a hilariously funny read

Life dating funny

Here’s a rather fabulous ‘morning after the night before’ exchange which has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It was posted by Dan White – @atdanwhite – who said: ‘Trying to be a good guy.’

Trying to be a good guy. pic.twitter.com/nXHggXzRLi — Dan White (@atdanwhite) September 19, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

It’s the FYI that really gets us. Magnificently done!

Why would she be embarrassed? Only 0.1% of the bacteria remains. Thats so little — Kneel (@MBPN745) September 19, 2024

maybe she’s not a fan of Lavender and Jasmine. try Pacific Breeze and Coconut. the ladies love when i use this (soooo many women have been in my house trust me) pic.twitter.com/HtjCWrxVR7 — xoup (@xoupgone) September 19, 2024

A true gentleman. She should also know that sometimes bacteria is airborne so you saved her life twice. Nothing to be ashamed about. — (@DanHevia) September 19, 2024

And finally, this. Very much this.

That would’ve turned me on more tbh a man who CLEANS???? — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) September 19, 2024

