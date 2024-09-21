Life dating funny

The unexpected plot twist in this ‘morning after the night before’ exchange is a hilariously funny read

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous ‘morning after the night before’ exchange which has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It was posted by Dan White – @atdanwhite – who said: ‘Trying to be a good guy.’

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

It’s the FYI that really gets us. Magnificently done!

And finally, this. Very much this.

