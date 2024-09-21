The unexpected plot twist in this ‘morning after the night before’ exchange is a hilariously funny read
Here’s a rather fabulous ‘morning after the night before’ exchange which has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.
It was posted by Dan White – @atdanwhite – who said: ‘Trying to be a good guy.’
Trying to be a good guy. pic.twitter.com/nXHggXzRLi
— Dan White (@atdanwhite) September 19, 2024
It’s the FYI that really gets us. Magnificently done!
Why would she be embarrassed? Only 0.1% of the bacteria remains. Thats so little
— Kneel (@MBPN745) September 19, 2024
maybe she’s not a fan of Lavender and Jasmine. try Pacific Breeze and Coconut. the ladies love when i use this (soooo many women have been in my house trust me) pic.twitter.com/HtjCWrxVR7
— xoup (@xoupgone) September 19, 2024
A true gentleman. She should also know that sometimes bacteria is airborne so you saved her life twice. Nothing to be ashamed about.
— (@DanHevia) September 19, 2024
And finally, this. Very much this.
That would’ve turned me on more tbh a man who CLEANS????
— Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) September 19, 2024
