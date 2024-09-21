The video of how this genius woman upcycles her clothes is the most captivating thing you’ll watch today

Videos clothes fashion recycling

Here’s a rather fabulous thing which took us totally by surprise, a video of this genius woman – @brooklynkarasack over on TikTok – upcycles her clothes.

And it’s not just about what she does with the fabric – well, it is – but it’s also about the incredible way they put the video together. Because, well, watch!

#raveoutfits #festivaloutfit #thriftflip #diyclothes ♬ original sound – brooklyn @brooklynkarasack Upcycle clothes compilation 🙂 someone commented on my last thriftflip haul video that they wanted it to go on for 10 hours and everytime someone comments that i have an urge to make a compilation so here are all of the clothes ive made myself since moving 🙂 learning how to sew amd male my own clothes is the best hobby i couldn’t recommend it more #upcycleclothes

If that’s tricky to watch here it is again.

I could watch this for hours pic.twitter.com/roVW3Juqa9 — brooklyn babyy (@thee_SACK) September 17, 2024

Mind blown!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

damn she not only had that shit on but she was makin that shit. pure fire — Thats_Wilddd (@Thats_wildddd) September 18, 2024

I feel like im having a stroke but in a good way — Matt (@ThinkWiselyMatt) September 18, 2024

If I could learn any skill, it would be this. She is incredible. https://t.co/lV5kRSbeOl — Cera Gibson (@CeraGibson) September 18, 2024

I RINSE her tik tok im obsessed!!! I now play a game where I try guess what she makes them into and I’m always wrong so talented!!! — Sippy (@SippyAu) September 17, 2024

Last word to @brooklynkarasack herself.

I’m the one making them and half the time I couldn’t guess what it’ll end up looking like so feel that hahaha but thank you!!!! Also I am clown nose girl from TK lounge lmao love u clown sister — brooklyn babyy (@thee_SACK) September 17, 2024

Follow @brooklynkarasack here!

Source @brooklynkarasack H/T @thee_SACK