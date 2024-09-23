Barry Norman’s characteristically dry review of Grease is the one that you want

Entertainment films reviews

Unlike some reviewers, Barry Norman wasn’t inclined to be brutal about films or performances, but he wasn’t one to sugar-coat things either.

When the John Travolta-Olivia Newton John musical Grease came out, his assessment didn’t give much of a hint at how huge the film would become, but the review itself was very entertaining.

It’s a bit of TV heaven.

1978: Barry Norman delivers his critical verdict on Grease, a new musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. pic.twitter.com/fYQ0VK9HT6 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) September 20, 2024

“…set in the 1950s in an American high school, populated by the oldest bunch of teenagers in the world. Many of them so venerable, that they must have been trying to pass their O’Levels for about 15 years.”

We certainly can’t argue with that.

The BBC Archive clip had everyone hankering for the undefeated reign of Barry Norman.

1.

Now this is a film review ….. https://t.co/LMVTDxgEv9 — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) September 21, 2024

2.

Greatest film of all time. Barry was wrong here. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 20, 2024

3.

4.

I love Grease but this is brilliant “Olivia Newton John Travolta” https://t.co/452IarcVme — Jenna Myles (@SomersetCool) September 20, 2024

5.

Harsh but fair and he rather enjoyed it after all — George Nicolas (@GeorgeNicolasUK) September 20, 2024

6.

Just what a good critic should do – describe the technical flaws (or technical genuis), but yet still have the capacity to say "and yet, I still enjoyed it" or "and yet I still hated it". — Matt Larkin (@frodshamlarkins) September 20, 2024

7.

One forgets how witty Barry Norman was as a film reviewer.. https://t.co/nB5svGqKvP — Jonathan Ford (@Grepsul) September 20, 2024

8.

9.

Barry Norman nailing it as usual. — Stu (@sheepskinstu) September 20, 2024

10.

His best critique was for The Flintstones movie: yabadaba don’t. — Riz Husain (@rizhusain) September 20, 2024

11.

Hilarious but accurate assessment of Grease https://t.co/n1AZxBQkRN — Dave Mason (@davemasontv) September 20, 2024

12.

Lovely Partridge flourish at the end. https://t.co/Ax7HlwlGMN — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) September 20, 2024

13.

They don't do O Levels in America, Baz. — Lucinda Tobyjug (@msloobylou) September 20, 2024

the review reminded Kevin Mottram of a funny old ad.

A review rather like that old KitKat advert: “You can’t sing, you can’t play, you look awful… you’ll go a long way.” I miss old Baz https://t.co/ZHHelP4MdG — Kevin Mottram (@mott_73) September 20, 2024

And here it is – with apologies for the poor visual quality.

READ MORE

Noisiest, funniest (most dangerous?) intro to a BBC news item you’ll ever see

Source BBC Archive Image Screengrab, Screengrab