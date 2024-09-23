Entertainment films reviews

Barry Norman’s characteristically dry review of Grease is the one that you want

Unlike some reviewers, Barry Norman wasn’t inclined to be brutal about films or performances, but he wasn’t one to sugar-coat things either.

When the John Travolta-Olivia Newton John musical Grease came out, his assessment didn’t give much of a hint at how huge the film would become, but the review itself was very entertaining.

It’s a bit of TV heaven.

“…set in the 1950s in an American high school, populated by the oldest bunch of teenagers in the world. Many of them so venerable, that they must have been trying to pass their O’Levels for about 15 years.”

We certainly can’t argue with that.

Grease Doody GIFfrom Grease GIFs

The BBC Archive clip had everyone hankering for the undefeated reign of Barry Norman.

the review reminded Kevin Mottram of a funny old ad.

And here it is – with apologies for the poor visual quality.

