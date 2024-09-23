US donald trump

Somebody’s released a criminally cringeworthy song about Trump, and the Liar-in-Chief is claiming it’s No.1 on every chart

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2024

At the last count, 18 singers or bands have legally requested that Donald Trump stop using their music at his rallies or in adverts – including Beyoncé, the Rolling Stones and ABBA. So, it may well be lucky for Trump that there are MAGA musicians like Jon Kahn in the world.

Singer-songwriter Kahn performs a new musical homage to the convicted felon currently attempting to restart his White House grift, and – in a crowded field of Trump sycophancy, it’s particularly cringeworthy.

Trump shared the song, Fighter, on his Truth Social account – along with one of his customary lies.

Just so you can truly appreciate the full boot-licking horror of the lyrics – and we’re only saying ‘boot’ to be polite – here’s a snippet.

‘I’ve been down,
Counted out.
Smiling through the taste of blood
In my own mouth.

I got bruises,
Broken bones.
But they don’ know
I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter.
No one can say that I’m a run-and-hider.
I was born to be a do-or-die-er,
A make-it-righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet.
Don’t cash in that last bet,
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired.
I’m a fighter.’

While you slowly uncringe, read what people have been saying about it.

