Somebody’s released a criminally cringeworthy song about Trump, and the Liar-in-Chief is claiming it’s No.1 on every chart
At the last count, 18 singers or bands have legally requested that Donald Trump stop using their music at his rallies or in adverts – including Beyoncé, the Rolling Stones and ABBA. So, it may well be lucky for Trump that there are MAGA musicians like Jon Kahn in the world.
Singer-songwriter Kahn performs a new musical homage to the convicted felon currently attempting to restart his White House grift, and – in a crowded field of Trump sycophancy, it’s particularly cringeworthy.
Trump shared the song, Fighter, on his Truth Social account – along with one of his customary lies.
This is now the Number One song, across all charts, about me. Such an unexpected honor!
Donald Trump Truth Social 11:20 AM EST 09/20/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/TEtusOnNz8
— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 20, 2024
Just so you can truly appreciate the full boot-licking horror of the lyrics – and we’re only saying ‘boot’ to be polite – here’s a snippet.
‘I’ve been down,
Counted out.
Smiling through the taste of blood
In my own mouth.
I got bruises,
Broken bones.
But they don’ know
I ain’t in this ring alone
I’m a fighter.
No one can say that I’m a run-and-hider.
I was born to be a do-or-die-er,
A make-it-righter
Don’t throw that towel just yet.
Don’t cash in that last bet,
Cause I hit harder when I’m tired.
I’m a fighter.’
While you slowly uncringe, read what people have been saying about it.
1.
Billboard Hot 100-not even on it.
US singles top 100-not even on it
Apple Music charts-not even on it
Top 40 iheart radio-not even on it.
Someone needs to create a song called Pathological liar about Trump.
— Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) September 20, 2024
2.
I got through first 20 secs but fell over laughing so hard that I couldn't continue watching this insanity Come on! This is nuts! Crazy ppl shit!
— Political C ️ n d y (@kandiii123) September 20, 2024
3.
This propagandistic nonsense is up there with pictures of Putin riding a horse shirtless. https://t.co/9yGjiSWEMf
— The Tentative Apologist (@RandalRauser) September 21, 2024
4.
There is literally nothing this Jackass won't lie about.
— MadLizzy (@madlizzy17) September 20, 2024
5.
I see. And these charts, are they here in the room with us now, Donald? https://t.co/Q7pNmvxQ4W
— CharmlessNurk (@CharmlessNurk) September 21, 2024
6.
This is so freaking weird.
I just can’t wait until this malevolent man is gone from the political scene. https://t.co/01Y7DEMHhW
— Atticus Finch (of Georgia) (@Atticus59914029) September 20, 2024
7.
You will not see anything more cringe today.
Apparently, old Bone Spurs is a “fighter” https://t.co/YIQpFPOqDA
— Tabi NAFO Cheerleader (@TabiBlakemore) September 21, 2024
8.
This song is not listed on any American chart, including Billboard, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, or Spotify. Not a single one. https://t.co/ih970gE2DW
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 20, 2024
9.
Out: Alternative facts
In: Alternative charts https://t.co/evumnWk8b3
— jill kent (@JillaneKent) September 20, 2024
10.
This might be the stupidest song ever written. https://t.co/iVNKaCKzrE
— Caroline DeSantis #1 Proud DeSimp (@penske2005) September 20, 2024