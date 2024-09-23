This Trump truther’s Kamala Harris takedown wasn’t the slam dunk they thought and was schooled into next year

US comebacks kamala harris us election

You might have seen a little bit of Kamala Harris’s star-studded ‘virtual rally’ with Oprah Winfrey in the key battleground state of Michigan last week.

It was chiefly memorable – well, we thought so – for this fabulous Trump burn which we wrote about here.

Kamala Harris: Nobody can start a small business with $5000. Oprah: That’s a tiny business. Kamala Harris: A concept of a business, pic.twitter.com/ysaByBmMlh — Acyn (@Acyn) September 20, 2024

We mention it again because this Trump truther account – taking down the mainstream media one broadcaster at a time – suggested Harris had been using a ‘freaking TELEPROMPTER’ during her Winfrey chat.

WOW! Apparently Kamala Harris had a freaking TELEPROMPTER during her “interview” with Oprah Scamala Harris is a fraud! pic.twitter.com/BZ7RGahJXs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 22, 2024

Except it wasn’t quite the slam dunk they thought it was, and ended up schooled all the way into the next presidency.

Hey genius. 30 year broadcast vet here. The Teleprompter is for Oprah, which is why it’s directly in front of her and behind Kamala Harris, who can’t possibly read it. You’re welcome. https://t.co/Msb8hEc9SD — Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) September 22, 2024

That’s Oprah’s teleprompter you stupid fuck. It’s behind Kamala Nick is an idiot — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) September 22, 2024

Hey Nick, quick question: Why is Kamala’s teleprompter placed behind her and directly in front of Oprah? https://t.co/Wglq32N2EM — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) September 22, 2024

Yes, because teleprompters are famously positioned behind the person using them and not facing the host. https://t.co/4Hj4JKSzPH — Just Joshua (@NoShayminThat) September 22, 2024

Hey Nick, quick question: Why is Kamala’s teleprompter placed behind her and directly in front of Oprah? pic.twitter.com/sQkCDVifwD — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) September 22, 2024

That was oprah's teleprompter you dolt https://t.co/kgfQq4yMgS — Yo238 (@JSS2445) September 22, 2024

Hey dipshit, that is OPRAH'S teleprompter!

You can clearly read what it says and it's placement is to the right side of Kamala's face! Pathetic.

Weak & Pathetic! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) September 22, 2024

Every day we realize people are dumber than we thought they were the previous day. https://t.co/CofG8Q8FnB — Fatman Dlow (@Season30E2) September 22, 2024

To conclude …

The TELEPROMPTER was obviously for Oprah. The broadcast was a massive success raising over $200M for the #HarrisWalz2024 campaign. Many Independents turned in for some late convincing and got what they needed: facts, common sense, truth and a POLICY plan going forward. #YesWeKam pic.twitter.com/yWp1c8MKjG — BigBlueWaveUSA® (@BigBlueWaveUSA) September 22, 2024



READ MORE

JD Vance was clucking on about how Kamala Harris had pushed up inflation and it was a n-eggs-t level self own

Source @nicksortor