This Trump truther’s Kamala Harris takedown wasn’t the slam dunk they thought and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2024

You might have seen a little bit of Kamala Harris’s star-studded ‘virtual rally’ with Oprah Winfrey in the key battleground state of Michigan last week.

It was chiefly memorable – well, we thought so – for this fabulous Trump burn which we wrote about here.

We mention it again because this Trump truther account – taking down the mainstream media one broadcaster at a time – suggested Harris had been using a ‘freaking TELEPROMPTER’ during her Winfrey chat.

Except it wasn’t quite the slam dunk they thought it was, and ended up schooled all the way into the next presidency.

To conclude …


