A glimpse into the mindset of this Donald Trump supporter had people hollering into next week

Here’s a glimpse into the mind palace – well, mind shed – of your typical Donald Trump supporter, a Maga who was asked what his most important issue was in the up-coming US elections.

And his answer had people hollering into next week.

NEWSMAX: What’s your most important issue as a Pennsylvania voter? TRUMP FAN: The illegal immigration into this country NEWSMAX: How is it hurting you? TRUMP FAN: It’s not. It’s just the principle of everybody coming in and getting free stuff and taking stuff away from… pic.twitter.com/3BT0ZGgm0Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2024

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

It’s devastating that so many millions of Americans have let themselves become brainwashed in to believing this bs. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) September 23, 2024

This is right up there with people making $30k wanting lower taxes for the rich. — Oscar Gonzalez (@OGreporter) September 23, 2024

The only ones taking things from MAGAts are Trump and the GOP. Sadly they’re too stupid to realize that. — Dom (@nhmtnbkr1) September 23, 2024

He’s saying: “It doesn’t affect me, but MAGA said it should bother me.” — Chris Wozney (@ChrisWozney) September 23, 2024

We have to make education a priority — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) September 23, 2024

There’s maga — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) September 23, 2024

And just in case you were wondering …

Undocumented immigrants are ineligible for virtually all federal benefits.

Only major exceptions are school lunches, emergency Medicaid, and WIC (nutritional program for low-income moms/infants/toddlers). https://t.co/vZO8Of4aam https://t.co/gnoC0dEsY9 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 23, 2024

