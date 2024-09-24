Celebrity daily mail Kate beckinsale takedowns

The magnificent Kate Beckinsale had a NSFW message for the Daily Mail after it doorstepped her mum and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2024

Not the first time we’ve featured the fabulous Kate Beckinsale on these pages and doubtless not the last.

This time the actress went viral on Twitter after she posted a message for the Daily Mail after the paper doorstepped her mother. And it’s fair to say she wasn’t mincing her words (NSFW … well, just a bit).

The video has just gone viral and no-one said it better than @narindertweets.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

Source @TudorChick1501