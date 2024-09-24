The magnificent Kate Beckinsale had a NSFW message for the Daily Mail after it doorstepped her mum and had everyone cheering

Celebrity daily mail Kate beckinsale takedowns

Not the first time we’ve featured the fabulous Kate Beckinsale on these pages and doubtless not the last.

This time the actress went viral on Twitter after she posted a message for the Daily Mail after the paper doorstepped her mother. And it’s fair to say she wasn’t mincing her words (NSFW … well, just a bit).

I love it when a woman stands up for herself, and I love it when somebody drags the Daily Mail. Wishing Kate Beckinsale and her mother healthy, beautiful days ahead. pic.twitter.com/OIAyABBkrC — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) September 23, 2024

The video has just gone viral and no-one said it better than @narindertweets.

Never mess with ANYONE'S mother.

Kate Beckinsale is a warrior here.

We do not accept women hating from our media. pic.twitter.com/3sUUgsXNA0 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 23, 2024

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

Kate Beckinsale is not messing around with the Daily Mail. And she has every right to be upset. https://t.co/QUaUVd4COa — Rose Castro (@RoseCastro) September 23, 2024

Well now I love Kate Beckinsale. And as always hate the Daily Mail. https://t.co/bj3DE0GBXU — B (@knutsloony) September 24, 2024

She’s gone right up in my estimation https://t.co/lckW3C7lMd — Maggie Humphries 3.5% (@HumphriesMaggie) September 23, 2024

This is as beautiful as she is. https://t.co/Fy8ztWsDk3 — ️tellthetruth ️ (@9_tellthetruth) September 23, 2024

I have so much time for Kate Beckinsale. https://t.co/ZvTjieEydu — notinterested (@sunlightnstars) September 23, 2024

Source @TudorChick1501