Donald Trump gave $100 to a supermarket shopper and of all the on-point responses this one shone brightest
To the election campaign trail in the US where Donald Trump went out meeting and greeting in a supermarket in Pennsylvania.
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2024
And this moment in particular went viral, where he gave – strictly speaking, threw – $100 of someone’s money to a woman to help her pay for her shop.
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2024
And the visit prompted no end of totally on-point responses …
It’s probably counterfeit.
— Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) September 23, 2024
When the cameras stopped rolling he retrieved the money.
— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 24, 2024
On an unrelated note, that probably marks one of the few times in his adult life he's ever stepped into a grocery store.
— Lemon Sturgis! (@LemonSturgis) September 23, 2024
Better or worse than throwing paper towels after a hurricane?
— Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) September 23, 2024
Almost certainly not actually his cash mind you
— TrumpWillLookGreatinOrange #resist #FBR (@BDNTWLGIO) September 23, 2024
He's confusing them with Melania.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 24, 2024
Did he have to throw it at her?!
— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 24, 2024
But this one surely said it best.
It is illegal for a presidential candidate, or any candidate, to hand out cash to voters in the U.S.
Offering money or any form of valuable consideration in exchange for a vote is considered bribery and violates federal election laws.
The Federal Election Campaign Act and… https://t.co/c9oF7EzmZw
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 24, 2024
Noted.
It seems that Trump is allowed to break the law on a daily basis.
— GGMac K-Hive, Pro Choice, Pro , F*ck Putin (@GG_MacM13420) September 24, 2024
