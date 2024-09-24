US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump gave $100 to a supermarket shopper and of all the on-point responses this one shone brightest

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2024

To the election campaign trail in the US where Donald Trump went out meeting and greeting in a supermarket in Pennsylvania.

And this moment in particular went viral, where he gave – strictly speaking, threw – $100 of someone’s money to a woman to help her pay for her shop.

And the visit prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

But this one surely said it best.

Noted.

