Donald Trump gave $100 to a supermarket shopper and of all the on-point responses this one shone brightest

To the election campaign trail in the US where Donald Trump went out meeting and greeting in a supermarket in Pennsylvania.

Trump just made Walt Nauta the Popcorn Boy. pic.twitter.com/WksEa4OWuH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2024

And this moment in particular went viral, where he gave – strictly speaking, threw – $100 of someone’s money to a woman to help her pay for her shop.

Trump is now handing out cash to voters. pic.twitter.com/xG18Xsyp5w — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2024

And the visit prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

It’s probably counterfeit. — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) September 23, 2024

When the cameras stopped rolling he retrieved the money. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 24, 2024

On an unrelated note, that probably marks one of the few times in his adult life he's ever stepped into a grocery store. — Lemon Sturgis! (@LemonSturgis) September 23, 2024

Better or worse than throwing paper towels after a hurricane? — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) September 23, 2024

Almost certainly not actually his cash mind you — TrumpWillLookGreatinOrange #resist #FBR (@BDNTWLGIO) September 23, 2024

He's confusing them with Melania. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 24, 2024

Did he have to throw it at her?! — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 24, 2024

But this one surely said it best.

It is illegal for a presidential candidate, or any candidate, to hand out cash to voters in the U.S. Offering money or any form of valuable consideration in exchange for a vote is considered bribery and violates federal election laws. The Federal Election Campaign Act and… https://t.co/c9oF7EzmZw — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 24, 2024

Noted.

It seems that Trump is allowed to break the law on a daily basis. — GGMac K-Hive, Pro Choice, Pro , F*ck Putin (@GG_MacM13420) September 24, 2024

