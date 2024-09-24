Elon Musk’s attempt to own the libtards wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and blew up in his face

Politics elon musk

Elon Musk has been busy on Twitter – no news there, obviously – but one tweet in particular caught our eye after he shared someone’s research about the political leanings of professors.

And by the look of his one word response he presumably thought there was some sort of conspiracy going on here or – at the very least – evidence of an outrageous liberal bias and, well, best have a look for yourself.

Except as attempts to own the libtards go, this one rather blew up in his face for reasons which may or may not already be obvious.

Yea, educated people tend to vote Democrat. Maybe think about why that is for a moment, rather than jumping at “bias” in education / media. — Political (@political) September 23, 2024

That’s a strange way of calling Republicans dumbasses @elonmusk But hey, at least you told the truth for once. — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) September 23, 2024

People who devote their life and career to the study of science, society, and human history care about reality, about truth, about people, don’t care much about money, and don’t believe in dogma and conspiracy theories.

What a surprise! — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) September 24, 2024

Thinking happens at academic institutions so that makes sense. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) September 23, 2024

You’re thiiiiiis close to getting it, Elon. pic.twitter.com/dRLyCO2zff — Th3Birdman (@Th3birdman15) September 23, 2024

To conclude …

Do they not realize this is a self own https://t.co/yciLwovx1R — Riley (@ValenceTV) September 23, 2024

And this.

I love how chuds are always surprised that careers that require commitment to ongoing social improvement and that don’t pay well (education, the academe, healthcare, et al) tend to skew left. https://t.co/bKgBgHQKGf — Ross Floate (@RossFloate) September 23, 2024

And finally, this.

elon when he finds out most educated people are not republicans https://t.co/Jc14H5SoIZ — layna (@tiigerdreams) September 24, 2024

