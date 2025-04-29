Donald Trump interfered in the Canadian elections and it was an epic own goal so big it was visible from space – 17 hilarious and totally on-point takedowns

US canada donald trump mark carney

Donald Trump is no stranger to a foreign country trying to interfere in a nation’s democratically held elections, but that’s enough about Russia for the moment.

The US president, as you will know, is pathologically determined to make Canada the 51st state of the United States, and said as much on the eve of Canada’s elections in a bid to boost the country’s Conservative party’s chances.

Except Trump’s attempt to sway the election towards the Conservatives had precisely the opposite effect, helping to elect Liberal (and former Bank of England governor) Mark Carney just months after it appeared his party was totally and utterly dead and buried.

BREAKING The Liberals will control the next Canadian government. pic.twitter.com/Pd8xJDXcx6 — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) April 29, 2025

And if you want to see the true impact of Trump then just have a look at this, a graph comparing the fortunes of the Liberals and Conservatives, and what happened when the US president stuck his stupid oar in.

Canada’s Liberal party wins fourth term after dramatic political resurrection for party – after Justin Trudeau quit, former central banker Mark Carney took over and stood up to Donald Trump’s threats over trade and sovereignty. Check out this @CBCNews graph pic.twitter.com/xw05z70xXS — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 29, 2025

Extraordinary scenes, and finally we something for which we can thank Donald Trump.

And these hilarious and totally on-point takedowns surely said it best.

1.

Donald Trump is so unpopular that he just won an election for the liberal party of a country he doesn’t lead. — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) April 29, 2025

2.

Thanks for all of your help @DonaldTrump. We couldn’t have done it without your insanity. https://t.co/tVeKZ4u5Ox — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 29, 2025

3.

Donald Trump is now so unpopular that he’s losing elections in OTHER countries. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 29, 2025

4.

Congratulations to the citizens of Canada on being smarter than 77 million in America — Donhammed Trumpistan (@TheRealDon85) April 29, 2025

5.

Trump is so hated around the world that he’s swaying elections against candidates who have policy positions similar to his. It’s truly remarkable. So, thank you Trump for helping Mark Carney win! pic.twitter.com/MkOSD7MCez — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 29, 2025

6.

The only thing Trump did in his first 100 days was unite Canada. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 29, 2025

7.

Donald Trump is the best Liberal™ campaign manager in the history of Canadian elections. pic.twitter.com/IaJwCmwDQ7 — de Adder Canada (@deAdderCanada) April 28, 2025

8.