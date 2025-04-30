Rosie Ramsey’s hilarious misunderstanding about Katy Perry’s space flight almost sent Chris into orbit

Entertainment funny

Comedian Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie are the hosts of the podcast “Shagged Married Annoyed”, which covers a range of topics relating to married life, parenting and generally being an adult.

On their latest episode, Rosie accidentally revealed that she’d slightly misunderstood what was going on with the Katy Perry ‘space mission’, and Chris’s soul almost left his body on a cloud of laughter.

Watch what happened.

“You saw footage of Katy Perry and all the rest of them getting out of that pod that they went to space in, and kissing the floor …and you thought that was on another planet?” “Well, where was it?” “It was when she landed back on Earth.” “Right.” “They were only in space for five minutes.” “So they didn’t get out?”

People loved Rosie’s gaffe and Chris’s reaction.

1.

One small step for man, one giant misunderstanding for Mrs Ramsey.

NattyWatty

2.

Went to Mars, had walk around in a Lycra jumpsuit and and was back in eleven minutes?

Satans Little Helper

3.

IMAGINE IF CHRIS HAD NOT MENTIONED THAT SHE KISSED THE FLOOR?!?! The rest of that PRICELESS conversation wouldn’t have happened and we would all have missed the comedy gold that followed!

Rachel Lian Masing

4.

This was hilarious, but I do always think “if Rosie thought this, a load of other people did too”.

Stuart

5.

I can’t believe when we told them to send her to space they assumed we wanted a return too.

Paul Kerton

6.

I’ve listened to this three times now and I’m absolutely howling.

Lisa Jones5222

7.

Well done for holding it together to save her embarrassment.

Dale Watson

8.

“So they didn’t get out then?” needs to be on a t-shirt.

Misterkendog

9.

Can’t breathe for laughing when moments like this happen on the podcast.

Charlotte

10.

There’s no way she really thought that the first people to ever step foot onto another planet was a few rich celebs!

paul

11.

You sure Rosie isn’t American?

Gemini Tom

12.

Chris’s face while Rosie was talking was like he’d been given a gift haha we all love you, Rosie.

Loraine Stott

Nicbee spoke up for Rosie.

In Rosie’s defence ..the amount of Hype over the 10 minute journey.. I would have expected her to pop out on another planet too.



You can and probably should find Shagged, Married, Annoyed wherever you get your podcasts.

READ MORE

Chris Ramsey’s double takedown of Katie Hopkins is simply glorious

Source @chrisandrosie_ Image Screengrab