25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Not only is it Hump Day – the day when people with a traditional working pattern make it over the mid-week ‘hump’ – but it’s also the day we share with you the funniest things we spotted on Bluesky in the past seven days.

Stick around – you might find something to make your day better.

another day, another who tf kneecapped me in my sleep — Ennui Doofen (@ennuidoofen.bsky.social) April 28, 2025 at 3:45 PM

sometimes to differentiate between two ppl with the same first name I'll give them each an adjective in my head this is a habit that has cost me a friendship with uptight jill and stupid tim — biscuit tornado (@tinyclaygod.com) April 26, 2025 at 1:35 AM

Just because 99/100 scientists agree that it's bad to open a portal to the hell dimension doesn't mean we should immediately discount the opposing views of the scientist employed by Open A Portal To The Hell Dimension Inc. — the hype (@thehyyyype.bsky.social) April 28, 2025 at 4:53 PM

In order to lose weight I am going to eat a light lunch followed by several heavy snacks. — Kalvin the Reindeer (@kalvinmacleod.bsky.social) April 25, 2025 at 6:43 PM

the whole Amish barn building thing never did much for me… so they're really fast at doing a thing that they do all the time. ok. the url of basically every website i go to autocompletes after i type one letter — more mr. nice guy (@juniorhoncho.bsky.social) April 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM

There's a secret to folding a fitted sheet and it's simple: have low expectations — Hi, it's Abby. Yep. (@itsabbyyep.bsky.social) April 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Just saw the fattest bird. This guy must get up early as fuck. — Nate (@thenatewolf.bsky.social) April 28, 2025 at 2:10 PM

for any Americans concerned about the integrity of Canada's elections, remember that Canada does not use electronic voting in federal elections. we vote by placing pine cones in empty TimBit cartons. the winner is required to eat these pine cones at their swearing-in ceremony. — Janel Comeau (@verybadllama.bsky.social) April 28, 2025 at 9:21 PM

Before key fob panic buttons, I would have to yell HONK HONK HONK as loud as I could. Didn't help me find my car, though. — Julie Lavender Menace (@2tickytacky.bsky.social) April 26, 2025 at 11:27 PM

For every action there is an equal and opposite nap. — Jimmer Cork-Bottle (@jimmerthatisall.bsky.social) April 22, 2025 at 11:59 PM

