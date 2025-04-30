US amazon donald trump

Donald Trump got Jeff Bezos to row back on Amazon telling customers about tariff costs, if you were wondering how much the US likes free speech

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2025

A bit of a chill wind temporarily blew between the White House and one of its billionaire entourage, when it looked as though Amazon would be informing customers of the effects of tariffs on the prices of its goods.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was not a bit happy about this shameful threat to *checks notes* tell people the truth.

The internet was very supportive of the concept.

The joy was, unfortunately, short lived.

It soon became clear that Trump had made Bezos an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“He solved the problem very quickly.”

He solved the problem of people knowing stuff. This was the public verdict.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2