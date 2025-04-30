Donald Trump got Jeff Bezos to row back on Amazon telling customers about tariff costs, if you were wondering how much the US likes free speech

US amazon donald trump

A bit of a chill wind temporarily blew between the White House and one of its billionaire entourage, when it looked as though Amazon would be informing customers of the effects of tariffs on the prices of its goods.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was not a bit happy about this shameful threat to *checks notes* tell people the truth.

REPORTER: Amazon will soon display a number next to the price of each product that shows how much the Trump tariffs are adding. Isn't that a perfect demonstration that it's the American consumer who is paying for these policies? LEAVITT: This is a hostile and political act by… pic.twitter.com/oewT08hBSH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025

The internet was very supportive of the concept.

Delicious ….Happy 100 Days to @realDonaldTrump and the MAGA morons that voted for this….Amazon should display the tariff cost for consumers as "Trump tax" pic.twitter.com/8SX7e6zmIE — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 29, 2025

Great job telling the truth Amazon, they don’t want to be blamed for Trumps horrible ideas. A message to you MAGA morons! pic.twitter.com/FsRD7R8Jn9 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) April 29, 2025

I'm not a fan of Jeff Bezos at all, but listing the cost of the tariffs next to each Amazon item would be 100% the right thing to do. Tariffs are a TAX that consumers pay, not the countries. We deserve to have that information up front. Of course, if he just backs down again… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2025

The joy was, unfortunately, short lived.

Just when we thought Amazon might actually have a tiny sliver of integrity. pic.twitter.com/D8FoF27J7p — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 29, 2025

It soon became clear that Trump had made Bezos an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Trump on his call with Bezos: "He was terrific. He solved the problem very quickly." pic.twitter.com/IHqEll6Xgv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025

“He solved the problem very quickly.”

He solved the problem of people knowing stuff. This was the public verdict.

1.

The White House just branded the founder of Amazon, one of the most successful American companies ever, as a Chinese stooge, simply because there was a rumor that they might tell shoppers how tariffs jack up their prices. That isn’t policy; it’s cult behavior. It’s straight… pic.twitter.com/sUVpwLZJlo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 29, 2025

2.

Trump admits that the success of his Tariff Taxes depends on them being hidden from Americans "Most transparent President ever" — Outdoorsman (@SalmonMaster75) April 29, 2025

3.

Hostile and political act? Trump’s actions have consequences. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 29, 2025

4.

Amazon already backed down? I don't care if he's dating a real life astronaut, Jeff Bezos is a weak little bitch — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) April 29, 2025

5.

Hey MAGA, if tariffs were so great, shouldn't Trump be proud that Amazon and other companies would want to show you how much we are making from them? In fact, they should encourage companies to do it. Why do you think they want it hidden? pic.twitter.com/iKXC0kMsyY — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 29, 2025

6.

After Amazon was going to post the tariff charges to all products, Jeff Bezos immediately backed down. Jeff is seen here begging Trump to return his cheese pic.twitter.com/r1IEPafgpE — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 29, 2025

7.

Instead of Amazon listing tariff costs next to product prices, let’s list how much companies and billionaires donated to Trump next to every executive order that made them richer — and same for Congress with the bills they pass. — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 29, 2025

8.

When asked about Amazon displaying the cost tariffs are adding to all products, Scott Bessent replied, "Isn't Amazon something poor people use to buy cheap underwear and day-old bread?" pic.twitter.com/qMeHOMVVCV — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 29, 2025

9.