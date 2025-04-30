People have been sharing the weirdest lies they were told as a child – 17 bizarre formative fibs

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Little white lies are part of the fun of being a kid. But some of them are weirder than others.

Unsurprisingly, it’s these peculiar tall tales that stick with children, and it’s only when they’re older that they realise the truth. To find out which lies caused the most confusion, Reddit user Main-Comfortable8290 threw this question out to the hive mind of r/AskReddit:

‘What is the weirdest lie we all got told as a child?’

How many of these common – and not so common – lies can you relate to?

1.

‘That gum stays in your stomach for seven years. I always wondered why it was the one outlier of all other substances lol.’

-TheGreatHahoon

2.

‘Including eggs in the “dairy” group of “the four food groups”. To this day there are people who think eggs have something to do with milk lol.’

-Psilencer99

3.

‘That it’s illegal to turn on the car light when someone is driving. I’m just trying to play my gameboy!’

-TheOrangeGritty79

4.

‘Teachers always used to say I wouldn’t have a calculator with me at all times. Joke’s on them. Now I can find their obituary and use a calculator to figure out how old they were when they died on the same device!’

-DrinkingMilk

5.

‘That an obese man bearing gifts could somehow fit down chimneys and visit all the houses in the world in a night.’

-Leeser

6.

‘There was a Canada goose in the cupboards protecting the sugary treats. I was so scared of those cobra chickens because I was bit by one as a small child. My mom made it even more real by shaking a goose call whenever I came near any cupboards. How to create childhood trauma 101.’

-neurospicy_

7.

‘That our lives are gonna be great if we study hard and receive good grades.’

-Lerosh_Falcon

8.

‘The ice cream truck only plays music when it’s out of ice cream.’

-knockfart

9.