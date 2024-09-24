Stalkers on standby as Elon Musk targets the block function again – 18 less-than-enthusiastic responses

Social Media elon musk

Over on the app formerly known as Twitter, but formally known as X, it seems the billionaire owner has been drafting a stalkers’ charter, as he once again tries to render the block function pointless.

Elon Musk‘s response seemed to suggest that it’s true.

The last time Musk tried to take away the block function, he ran into problems that haven’t gone away.

This breaks iOS and Google app store policies. It won't last when Apple and Google pull the app. — skye (@skyera1n) September 23, 2024

But by leaving an ineffective block in place, he may have found a loophole. Those users who haven’t quite reached the end of their tethers may have edged just that bit closer.

Ah class. The angriest people alive should continue seeing what makes them angry. That’s safe and cool. https://t.co/HmrwWgESEX — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) September 23, 2024

Sometimes this place feels like a ghost bought Ghostbusters headquarters just to open the containment unit. https://t.co/PfUOwbIl2l — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) September 23, 2024

It's like a crack-team of dipshits are working around the clock trying to find problems to solutions that nobody is complaining about. Literally the only people who want blocks removed are morons who spend all day harassing people with their bad takes and obsessive comment spam. https://t.co/anicHyhlRs — ‍☠️Maddox‍☠️ (@maddoxrules) September 23, 2024

Surely illegal in the EU and UK too https://t.co/IVI15suXUQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 23, 2024

Tell me you’ve never had to deal with a stalker without telling me… https://t.co/XqTeOTVemY — Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) September 23, 2024

If X removes the block button, there is a chance the replies on this site become worthless as every post gets flooded by people pushing their OF content and stuff like that. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 23, 2024

I will leave this app if people are no longer able to block me. It’s a time honored tradition https://t.co/oUFrHt9WM2 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) September 23, 2024

Yeah everyone is blocking Elmo and he talking to bots mostly. — Mr Hankey (@GD312chicago) September 23, 2024

