Social Media elon musk

Stalkers on standby as Elon Musk targets the block function again – 18 less-than-enthusiastic responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2024

Over on the app formerly known as Twitter, but formally known as X, it seems the billionaire owner has been drafting a stalkers’ charter, as he once again tries to render the block function pointless.

@nima_owji BREAKING: X is about to remove the current block button, meaning that if an account is public, their posts will be visible to the blocked users as well!

Elon Musk‘s response seemed to suggest that it’s true.

@elonmusk High time this happened. The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post.

The last time Musk tried to take away the block function, he ran into problems that haven’t gone away.

But by leaving an ineffective block in place, he may have found a loophole. Those users who haven’t quite reached the end of their tethers may have edged just that bit closer.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2