The New Yorker front cover just totally nailed Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office

It feels like a lot longer we know, but it’s been 100 days since Donald Trump returned to the White House and of all the front pages that will no doubt mark this moment, it’s hard to believe one will nail it quite so beautifully – and heartbreakingly – as the New Yorker.

It’s by Barry Blitt and went wildly viral after it was shared over on Twitter.

Inside this week’s issue of The New Yorker: https://t.co/J1N0Zczaje pic.twitter.com/VLxi50Uk21 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 28, 2025

Absolutely perfect, that.

And these people thought so too.

In a searing response to Trump’s first 100 days of his second term, Barry Blitt delivers a haunting New Yorker cover: Lady Liberty, behind bars. A picture worth a thousand fears. #NewYorkerCovers pic.twitter.com/RFQj72fViH — Dan (@lastbabyboomer) April 29, 2025

The cover of this week's New Yorker: "The First Hundred Days" by Barry Blitt. pic.twitter.com/8Lg3hrALqd — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 29, 2025

100 days in — and Lady Liberty’s already behind bars. When truth is treason and justice is jailed, tyranny doesn’t knock — it moves in. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) April 29, 2025

Trump’s first 100 days cover for the New Yorker. by Barry Blitt we feel ya pic.twitter.com/INe8HYCrNo — LynnZ (@ZemanLynnZ) April 28, 2025

It’s been difficult getting through the first one hundred days of the #Trump term without dwelling on the fact that, after that, there still will be another 1,361 days and eleven hours and fifty-nine minutes. Approximately. @NewYorker #BarryBlitt #Democracy pic.twitter.com/6AcBsnDzoq — Jeffrey Klarik (@JeffreyKlarik) April 28, 2025

This is my thoughts as well. It's only been how long???? — Diane Engelhardt (@asunlovingmom) April 29, 2025

My buddy Barry Blitt's first 100 days cover.https://t.co/irlwBSLzOc — Craig Terlson (@cterlson) April 29, 2025

And a flashback to another Barry Blitt cover, from 2016.

A cover by Barry Blitt, from 2016. #NewYorkerCovers pic.twitter.com/qfhWb5tXfl — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 6, 2024

