US donald trump new yorker

The New Yorker front cover just totally nailed Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2025

It feels like a lot longer we know, but it’s been 100 days since Donald Trump returned to the White House and of all the front pages that will no doubt mark this moment, it’s hard to believe one will nail it quite so beautifully – and heartbreakingly – as the New Yorker.

It’s by Barry Blitt and went wildly viral after it was shared over on Twitter.

Absolutely perfect, that.

And these people thought so too.

And a flashback to another Barry Blitt cover, from 2016.

READ MORE

This first question at the latest White House press briefing is a terrifying reminder of what Donald Trump is doing to American democracy

Source New Yorker