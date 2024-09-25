Entertainment tv

This American TikTokker’s reaction to the Inbetweeners has got people wishing they could see it for the first time all over again

Poke Staff. Updated September 25th, 2024

In the UK, the Inbetweeners is a classic. The coming-of-age comedy has yielded many memes and quotes, as well as making stars of the main cast – and we just take it for granted.

Over in the US, however, they’re only just discovering it exists. Here’s TikTokker @andy_yp512 sharing a clip of the lads’ cringeworthy behaviour around girls. We’re going to go out on a limb and say he enjoyed it.

@and_yp512 #comedymovie #britishcomedy #2012 #theinbetweeners #funnymoviescenes #followback #followback #uk #comedyvideo #comedygold #britishhumour ♬ original sound – Andy_Padilla

That was such a belly laugh, we reckon it gave him a six pack.

Seeing someone experience this for the first time is class.
Ema Peterson

Inbetweeners is the most accurate take on British teen life ever made.
Stuart Fielder

Americans discovering the Inbetweeners will always be hilarious.
Tony

Inevitably, it found its way to Twitter/X.

It got another thumbs up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

There may be a language problem.

Inevitably …

READ MORE

Turns out Rishi Sunak sounds just like Will from the Inbetweeners and once heard, it’s never unheard

Source @and_yp512 Image Screengrab