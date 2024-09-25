This American TikTokker’s reaction to the Inbetweeners has got people wishing they could see it for the first time all over again

Entertainment tv

In the UK, the Inbetweeners is a classic. The coming-of-age comedy has yielded many memes and quotes, as well as making stars of the main cast – and we just take it for granted.

Over in the US, however, they’re only just discovering it exists. Here’s TikTokker @andy_yp512 sharing a clip of the lads’ cringeworthy behaviour around girls. We’re going to go out on a limb and say he enjoyed it.

That was such a belly laugh, we reckon it gave him a six pack.

Seeing someone experience this for the first time is class.

Ema Peterson

Inbetweeners is the most accurate take on British teen life ever made.

Stuart Fielder

Americans discovering the Inbetweeners will always be hilarious.

Tony

Inevitably, it found its way to Twitter/X.

Americans have found the inbetweeners pic.twitter.com/7Wg4lZLr2Q — george (@StokeyyG2) June 29, 2024

It got another thumbs up.

1.

Oh they are in for a treat pic.twitter.com/xZeX9mMfqU — Lazy (@LAZYCFC) June 29, 2024

2.

He needs to watch the series, much better — medelin master (@arcticsrock) June 29, 2024

3.

this is why British humour is the best! https://t.co/6NDfuzhqb1 — Jess ‍ (@FF_Jessica_) September 21, 2024

4.

Wait till they find out there's 3 seasons of them Then wait till they finish it in 2 days and feel the unending void — AstroTezz (@CortezSkey) June 29, 2024

5.

I wish I could travel back in time and discover The Inbetweeners for the first time. — Round&Round (@J_Wh1ttaker) June 29, 2024

6.

Awesome that Americans have found this https://t.co/iiNXxZ3Epo — Tim Davies (@timdavies_uk) September 21, 2024

7.

Isn’t there an American version. Surely they don’t think that’s the original https://t.co/XkalvFboGU — Lewis (@LewisRichardsLR) June 30, 2024

8.

Obsessed with the idea of him discovering the movie without watching the TV show https://t.co/sSjiwZJFEv — Dan ⚜️ (@skilrow_) June 29, 2024

There may be a language problem.

Can’t imagine how many jokes will go over their head https://t.co/9ky1RssdmI — manc (@kian_cahill) June 29, 2024

Inevitably …

Completed it mate — Tarnished (@Benjaminjs94) June 29, 2024

