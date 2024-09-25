Entertainment Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off is back on our screens – 28 delicious memes, handshakes and soggy bottoms

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2024

THE TENT IS BACK! Sorry. Got a bit excited, there. The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens, and all is well with the world …at least all is well with Channel 4 at 8 o’clock on a Tuesday.

We’re ready for every handshake, every wonky madeleine, and every soggy bottom – not to mention the stream of innuendo and the building cameraderie.

The same crew is back, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, the Fab Four of fluffy bakes.

In an uncharacteristically chilly tent, the brand new contestants were expected to create a loaf cake for the signature bake, a batch of identical Battenbergs (without a recipe) for the technical challenge, and a hyperrealistic illusion cake as the showstopper.

Talk about starting with a bang – Illiyin got a handshake for her cinnamon loaf cake.

One baker, Jeff, went off ill – leaving the judges with no option but to cancel eliminations until week two.

These comments are a mere toe dipped in the waters of Bake Off watchalongs online.

