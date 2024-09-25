Great British Bake Off is back on our screens – 28 delicious memes, handshakes and soggy bottoms

Entertainment Great British Bake Off

THE TENT IS BACK! Sorry. Got a bit excited, there. The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens, and all is well with the world …at least all is well with Channel 4 at 8 o’clock on a Tuesday.

Unbridled silliness coming soon. Bake Off starts tonight at 8pm on Channel 4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/u4sGMcCT8M — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 24, 2024

We’re ready for every handshake, every wonky madeleine, and every soggy bottom – not to mention the stream of innuendo and the building cameraderie.

The same crew is back, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, the Fab Four of fluffy bakes.

Hi Barbies! Bake Off is back tonight and it's painted its nails pink #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KgbNhIFcTX — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 24, 2024

In an uncharacteristically chilly tent, the brand new contestants were expected to create a loaf cake for the signature bake, a batch of identical Battenbergs (without a recipe) for the technical challenge, and a hyperrealistic illusion cake as the showstopper.

Talk about starting with a bang – Illiyin got a handshake for her cinnamon loaf cake.

One baker, Jeff, went off ill – leaving the judges with no option but to cancel eliminations until week two.

These comments are a mere toe dipped in the waters of Bake Off watchalongs online.

First challenge: an elevated signature loaf cake.

Second challenge: eat the loaf cake in one elivator ride.#GBBO — innocent drinks (@innocent) September 24, 2024

when anyone tweets about anything else when #gbbo is on pic.twitter.com/QbXDYHITda — Rach (@RachaelvsWorld) September 24, 2024

Me at 3am wondering how many pairs of glasses Prue Leith actually owns #bakeoff #GBBO pic.twitter.com/JOka6LB02E — tasha louise ♡ (@eds_afterglow) September 24, 2024

It’s back!!! And they’ve all got a huge act to follow. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Yc7u9PQ7VK — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) September 24, 2024

I would have tried to save time by icing a shop-bought loaf #GBBO — Jamie McLoughlin (@jmcloughlin) September 24, 2024

You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about #GBBO pic.twitter.com/wmUJeSFGDU — Anna. (@anna_edgell21) September 24, 2024

Well done Bake Off. Finger on the pop culture pulse. I look forward to your Deadpool & Wolverine skit this time next year. #GBBO — Stephen Joyes (@Cheesebrush) September 24, 2024

Why do I not have a pet duck, or a chicken called Fanny, or a family loaf cake recipe handed down through the ages? I’m such a failure #GBBO — Caroline M (@Cablebow) September 24, 2024

Radical and shocking changes to #GBBO this year. The tent is COLD! pic.twitter.com/Q9SiuKWxjN — CarolC (@carolconnollyie) September 24, 2024

