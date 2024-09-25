People have been sharing the ‘most obscene display of wealth’ they’ve ever seen – 20 proper eye-openers

Life wealth

If you’ve got it, flaunt it.

Though perhaps some of the rich people featured in the replies to this tweet from @MrFamilyOffice have taken the maxim too far?

what’s the most obscene display of wealth you have seen — Mr Family Office (@MrFamilyOffice) September 15, 2024

I knew someone who owned two apartments in NYC and decided to get another one because they wanted to know what it felt like to live in this trendy area. I was truly gagged. https://t.co/hfoS00DaZR — The Rebel Therapist (@AlyssaBigbee) September 15, 2024

At a swanky harbourside fish restaurant in Portugal, a huge Chinese family ordered basically the entire menu, took loads of photographs of it for Instagram and then all left without touching a bite https://t.co/qJqhg3Gks7 — Doug, unfortunately (@das_munch) September 16, 2024

When I was at Oxford, I overheard someone casually mention that she sent her clothes to her usual laundry in NYC every week or so because she didn’t trust the local laundry with them. https://t.co/wM5MDBcPet — Dr. Valerie (@drvalerieisin) September 17, 2024

Went to house party in Downtown Manhattan once at a fancy apartment, and the host had rented 3 floors (out of 12) for the SUMMER, for her and her friends to come & go as they please. I think there were 6 apartments per floor. I Googled prices, and the cheapest was $5k a month. https://t.co/m3tu3NJEFD — Shay (@seyishome) September 16, 2024

Had dinner at a beach club restaurant in Cannes a couple months ago, had bottles of wine for $39k. ONE BOTTLE for the price of a Camry or someone’s yearly salary. https://t.co/5EFl8kkQRi pic.twitter.com/VzEC34XqQt — Charles Hunt (@chizarone) September 16, 2024

Definitely when Drake’s neighbours filed a noise complaint so he bought their entire house https://t.co/jBeYvH4LRe — Saxon The Dan (@SaxonTheDan) September 16, 2024

I once poured a concrete patio for a guy who said he just needed it for his party this weekend and was gonna replace it with grass next week https://t.co/Eg752dG0sW — ️ tWIT Towers ✈️| PhD (@WitAnomaly) September 16, 2024

Someone at school came in with a brand new pair of Nike Air and proceeded to take a compass to the air cushion bit at the back ruining them https://t.co/rD1kYXH5Ar — Chris (@CEtchingham77) September 16, 2024

