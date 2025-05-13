The fabulous payoff to this unexpected visit to your boss on a day off is a proper hall of famer (sound up!)

Videos bosses dad jokes

We’d never recommend going into the office on your day off, obviously. Unless it was to do this.

And even then we wouldn’t 100% urge you to do it, just enjoy this person who did it on your behalf. Because it’s a little thing of wonder (sound up!)

The clip was originally posted by @danieldaypoois over on TikTok who you can find and follow here!

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Sounded like he gagged. I hope it was one of those nasty protein farts.’

imameanone “EeeeCCCCKK!”

FartedInYourCoffee ‘Chemical warfare.’

BernieEcclestoned ‘Imagine trying to hold a straight face as the boss relays the story to him, coming into work the following day! Brilliant stuff.’

gerrybbadd ‘I desperately needed that giggle.’

Kiltemdead

READ MORE

The Pope was asked if he had any message for the United States and it was a brutal one-word burn for the ages

Source Reddit u/JuxtaThePozer TikTok @danieldaypoois