This disastrous Bridgerton ‘event’ didn’t entirely live up to expectations and it’s basically the ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ for Americans

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2024

Bridgerton fans were understandably excited when an unofficial ball ‘event’ in Detroit promised the opportunity to ;step into the enchanting world of the Regency-era … for an evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm’.

It wasn’t cheap – far from it – with tickets priced from $150 to a butt-clenching $1,000.

So imagine guests’ response when they turned up only to be reportedly served undercooked food, KitKats from vendors and basically a whole bunch of empty rooms. Oh, and a stripper.

If you don’t remember seeing any of this in the Netflix series, you weren’t the only one. And it’s basically that Glasgow ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ – you remember – but for Americans.

Here’s what someone else had to say about it.

And over on TikTok …

And here are just a few of the things people said in response. Not all of them drawing comparisons with that most unfortunate Wonka experience. Just lots of them …

Here’s what organisers event organiser Uncle N Me LLC told local news outlet, WXYZ Detroit.

‘We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize.

‘Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings.

‘Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve …we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right.’

Only one question remained …

Source @rayleearts