This disastrous Bridgerton ‘event’ didn’t entirely live up to expectations and it’s basically the ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ for Americans

Bridgerton fans were understandably excited when an unofficial ball ‘event’ in Detroit promised the opportunity to ;step into the enchanting world of the Regency-era … for an evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm’.

It wasn’t cheap – far from it – with tickets priced from $150 to a butt-clenching $1,000.

So imagine guests’ response when they turned up only to be reportedly served undercooked food, KitKats from vendors and basically a whole bunch of empty rooms. Oh, and a stripper.

If you don’t remember seeing any of this in the Netflix series, you weren’t the only one. And it’s basically that Glasgow ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ – you remember – but for Americans.

Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on pic.twitter.com/EUgX482w8j — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

The event was originally planned for August. It was cancelled and rescheduled for September 22nd, and I ended up getting sick and couldn’t go. They did not provide refunds, nor did they respond to anyone’s email asking for one. At that point I knew I got scammed lol pic.twitter.com/JTso3EyO0S — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

These pics are from the channel 7 news story about it since I didn’t actually go (glad I didn’t!) People waited outside in the rain to get into an overcrowded first floor pic.twitter.com/X2S85nN7Fw — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Well into the event, there was nothing to do. People were bored and just sat on their phones pic.twitter.com/XxR8NjFndm — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

The “live music” advertised was this poor lone violin player pic.twitter.com/Yt6zEOrXxV — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Backdrops and decor on party city/dollar general level. They didn’t even pay the photographer and the pictures were a hassle to get if you didn’t have airdrop pic.twitter.com/iAneWhmofz — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Food apparently ran out after an hour, and some was raw. No one was there to pick up plates, so you had to deal with strangers’ leftovers yourself pic.twitter.com/VpbZqHZxwS — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

The “dancing” they had was ONE. STRIPPER. pic.twitter.com/lEyL6DbNgf — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Besides the lackluster event itself, they promised a cash prize to the best dressed (didn’t happen), that they’d choose a diamond of the season like they do in the show/other bridgerton inspired balls (didn’t happen), and had an itinerary with contradicting information — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Really hope this ends in a lawsuit because I want my $300 back I have medical bills to pay and that could’ve gone toward something that wasn’t….this LMAO Before y’all call me gullible, I know I am. Still not my fault! Don’t scam people! — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Here’s what someone else had to say about it.

Have yall seen those videos on tiktok of the scam Bridgerton Ball in Detroit?! They hired a damn STRIPPER for entertainment!!! Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/YIlipIRlSE — (@RheaMorris_) September 24, 2024

And over on TikTok …

And here are just a few of the things people said in response. Not all of them drawing comparisons with that most unfortunate Wonka experience. Just lots of them …

Worse part was that this character kept popping up and freaking people out pic.twitter.com/Q3ldGxTPFA — MajimeKoala::eat_the_rich (@MajimeKoala) September 24, 2024

It’s the wonka thing again! — olivad (@olivad8) September 24, 2024

How much extra time did they get in the Bridgerton Ball pit though? pic.twitter.com/xj5R915f0A — Reid Southen (@Rahll) September 24, 2024

THE STRIPPER THO??? AT A THING THEMED AROUND A SHOW SET IN THE 1700s???? — Darth Millennia | Grell Sutcliff stan  (@darth_millennia) September 24, 2024

Bet they took one look at the Bridgerton wiki, saw that there’s sex scenes and said BRING IN THE STRIPPER — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

we actually need a fyre fest level scam to hit the internet every quarter for society to function https://t.co/b3OCQBIYft — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 24, 2024

i feel so bad for that violinist — minur weiner (@Cyndaquinn15) September 24, 2024

This one is sad, they just wanted to wear pretty dresses for a night — Cristina A (@calvaillust) September 24, 2024

as an aerialist i literally feel SOOO bad for that pole dancer oh my god imagine showing up for a gig and it’s that literally so embarrassing — lestat lestat lestat (@draculasdatter) September 24, 2024

Here’s what organisers event organiser Uncle N Me LLC told local news outlet, WXYZ Detroit.

‘We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize. ‘Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings. ‘Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve …we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right.’

Only one question remained …

Did the stripper have a hard time dancing to the lone violinist? — BuhJeez (@BuhJeez) September 25, 2024

