This fabulous note left ‘from one dad to another’ on a campsite is both the loveliest and most terrifying thing we’ve seen today

Life parenting

Here’s a ray of light in an increasingly uncertain and let’s face it downright depressing world.

It’s a note left for a dad on a campsite by a fellow (camper) and dad which has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s making everyone’s day better.

It was posted on Reddit by RCampR6 who said:

‘To the man who left this thoughtful note on my windshield at Lower Pines Campground this weekend, I extend my heartfelt gratitude; your acknowledgment of my efforts to be a good father means a great deal to me.’

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘Bro, ‘I camped in the spot behind you last night. Let me just say you are killing it as a dad. First off, I watched your wife guide you in as you backed up your trailer and nailed it on the first try without any yelling. ‘Then your kids unloaded from the truck and were mild-mannered and well behaved. You told stories around the campfire and I had the pleasure of listening to the sounds of giggles and laughter. ‘From one dad to another, you are killing it. Keep it up. ‘PS Whatever you cooked or dinner smelled delicious!’

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Pretty awesome that someone took time out of their vacay to write that. Some positive karma is definitely headed their way. ‘

TheDixonCider420420 ’10/10 letter. The and not yelling part gave me a good chuckle lol.’

sabrooooo ‘It’s always nice, as a guy, to get a compliment.’

Shadeauxmarie ‘That would make any daddy’s eyes water. And, uh, what was for dinner?’

No_Elk8635 ‘Bacon-wrapped hotdogs with grilled vegetables.’

TheChocolateManLives

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

‘Sounds like a working vacation for a serial killer.’

RedditIsShittay

And also this!

‘PLOT TWIST: The campsite behind his was removed in the late 1980s, because a whole family got murdered there by hippies on bad acid. The other dad is a ghost.’

SkittyDog

Don’t have nightmares.

Source Reddit u/RCampR6