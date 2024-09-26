Politics GB News Keir Starmer

A GB News presenter said Keir Starmer’s son should have revised for his GCSEs in a library and of all the comebacks this one beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2024

You’ll know the story, such as it is, about Keir Starmer being loaned a Covent Garden flat for a bit for his son to study because the press camped outside his Kentish Town flat during the election was a mighty distraction for all concerned.

Here is the PM talking to Sky’s Beth Rigby about it.

And we mention it again because GB News after presenter Emily Carver – no, us neither – had this to say about it.

And we’re glad she did (kind of) because it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks.

But this was one surely the best.

