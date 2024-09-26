A GB News presenter said Keir Starmer’s son should have revised for his GCSEs in a library and of all the comebacks this one beat all-comers

Politics GB News Keir Starmer

You’ll know the story, such as it is, about Keir Starmer being loaned a Covent Garden flat for a bit for his son to study because the press camped outside his Kentish Town flat during the election was a mighty distraction for all concerned.

NEW: Keir Starmer says he took £20,000 in donations for accommodation for his 16-year-old son to study "peacefully" for his GCSE exams [@BBCRadio4] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 25, 2024

Here is the PM talking to Sky’s Beth Rigby about it.

“If you’re putting to me Beth that I should have stayed at my home & disrupted my son’s GCSEs & that was the right thing to do, then I think you should put that to me”@Keir_Starmer to @BethRigby pic.twitter.com/9oy90gZdvW — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 25, 2024

And we mention it again because GB News after presenter Emily Carver – no, us neither – had this to say about it.

Has Keir Starmer heard of a library? Quite good for 'peaceful' study, I find. https://t.co/wt9QP7gwwy — Emily Carver (@CarverEmily) September 25, 2024

And we’re glad she did (kind of) because it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks.

Pretty weak sauce as an attack line. You’re suggesting that the son of the, soon to be, PM should use a public library. Would you have said the same to one of Johnson’s multitude of children? Of course not. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 25, 2024

Where does the £20k figure come from? The lad stayed at his dad’s friend’s place for a few weeks, no money changed hands and it didn’t cost the taxpayers a single penny. But the facts don’t fit in with your agenda. — Caz Cluer (@CazCluer) September 25, 2024

What, for the son of the potential PM. You lot are pathetic. Talk about some actual news. Oh yes, i forgot. GBEEBIES is a light entertainment channel — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) September 25, 2024

But this was one surely the best.

Yeah, I remember them, the Tories closed 800 of them. https://t.co/i6RZQp4ti5 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 25, 2024

Boom.

