A GB News presenter said Keir Starmer’s son should have revised for his GCSEs in a library and of all the comebacks this one beat all-comers
You’ll know the story, such as it is, about Keir Starmer being loaned a Covent Garden flat for a bit for his son to study because the press camped outside his Kentish Town flat during the election was a mighty distraction for all concerned.
NEW: Keir Starmer says he took £20,000 in donations for accommodation for his 16-year-old son to study "peacefully" for his GCSE exams
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 25, 2024
Here is the PM talking to Sky’s Beth Rigby about it.
“If you’re putting to me Beth that I should have stayed at my home & disrupted my son’s GCSEs & that was the right thing to do, then I think you should put that to me”@Keir_Starmer to @BethRigby pic.twitter.com/9oy90gZdvW
— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 25, 2024
And we mention it again because GB News after presenter Emily Carver – no, us neither – had this to say about it.
Has Keir Starmer heard of a library? Quite good for 'peaceful' study, I find. https://t.co/wt9QP7gwwy
— Emily Carver (@CarverEmily) September 25, 2024
And we’re glad she did (kind of) because it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks.
Pretty weak sauce as an attack line.
You’re suggesting that the son of the, soon to be, PM should use a public library.
Would you have said the same to one of Johnson’s multitude of children? Of course not.
— Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 25, 2024
Where does the £20k figure come from? The lad stayed at his dad’s friend’s place for a few weeks, no money changed hands and it didn’t cost the taxpayers a single penny. But the facts don’t fit in with your agenda.
— Caz Cluer (@CazCluer) September 25, 2024
What, for the son of the potential PM. You lot are pathetic. Talk about some actual news. Oh yes, i forgot. GBEEBIES is a light entertainment channel
— Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) September 25, 2024
But this was one surely the best.
Yeah, I remember them, the Tories closed 800 of them. https://t.co/i6RZQp4ti5
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 25, 2024
Boom.
READ MORE
Matt Forde had the perfect final word on Keir Starmer’s jacket and even the Telegraph was forced to agree