Matt Forde had the perfect final word on Keir Starmer’s jacket and even the Telegraph was forced to agree

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2024

Final word – as if! – on the Keir Starmer free jacket (and other stuff) debacle goes to Matt Forde.

The comedian and podcaster and lots of other stuff besides was on the BBC’s Daily Politics Show talking about the media’s relentless obsession on donations to political parties (Labour) and free stuff given to politicians (Sir Keir Starmer).

And he nailed it so well that even the bloke from the Telegraph (Tim Stanley) agreed.

Please make it the last word. Anyone?

Source @Haggis_UK