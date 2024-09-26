Matt Forde had the perfect final word on Keir Starmer’s jacket and even the Telegraph was forced to agree

Politics daily telegraph Keri starmer matt forde

Final word – as if! – on the Keir Starmer free jacket (and other stuff) debacle goes to Matt Forde.

The comedian and podcaster and lots of other stuff besides was on the BBC’s Daily Politics Show talking about the media’s relentless obsession on donations to political parties (Labour) and free stuff given to politicians (Sir Keir Starmer).

And he nailed it so well that even the bloke from the Telegraph (Tim Stanley) agreed.

Matt Forde: Boris Johnson broke the law & I think that’s different to getting a jacket. Tim Stanley(Telegraph): Fair enough.#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/ZNvCC7uugT — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 26, 2024

Please make it the last word. Anyone?

Stanley humiliating himself nicely there. — Stuey (@StuartS200) September 26, 2024

“I’m not surprised the Daily Mail are attacking Keir Starmer” is a great line, however I wished Matt Forde would of added ‘and repeated by the BBC’. — B Turnbull (@4thjulykid) September 26, 2024

Source @Haggis_UK