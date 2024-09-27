Melania Trump was asked what she wished people knew about Donald Trump and you’ll be hollering into next week

US melania trump US elections

50 points on your I-Spy book (younger readers – if you’re out there – look it up).

Because guess who’s back on the US presidential election campaign trail? No, not Abe Lincoln – it’s Melania Trump!

And we mention her not because it’s so refreshing to see her back out of hiding, but also because of this particular Q&A, when she was asked what it was that she wished people knew about Donald Trump.

And it’s quite the eye-opener.

Melania on Donald: “He’s a family man. He loves his family.” (Trump cheated on Melania with a p0rn star while Melania was home with infant son Barron) pic.twitter.com/47lgm5VFJh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

Well one thing’s for sure, we really really really didn’t know that.

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

“He is really a family man” — Melania Trump, who currently does not live with her husband pic.twitter.com/ebHuZqqJp4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

So much of a family man, he’s had several of them! https://t.co/OIHBWMCFGX — Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) September 26, 2024

He had an affair with Karen McDougal while Melania was pregnant and had an extremely brief sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels right after she gave birth. https://t.co/1DOq8Sqwv0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2024

Melania won’t even live in the same state as Donald. Spare me. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 26, 2024

She should avoid saying things like this, it’s just asking people to spike the ball back https://t.co/5uJa5deFjJ — J6 Plaque (@TheJan6Plaque) September 26, 2024

BREAKING: Melania Trump, who Donald Trump cheated on with a porn star, calls Trump a “family man.” What a laughable and pathetic statement. pic.twitter.com/sYKVPFu6DB — Trump L’s (@Trump_Losses) September 26, 2024

Which family? He has like 4 that we know of and one is buried on his golf course. — ️Dannie D️ (@DannieD01) September 26, 2024

Funny how when he’s in New York she’s in Florida and when he’s in Florida she’s in New York. Guess that’s all part of being a family man. — MikeBates (@MikeBates) September 26, 2024

Is that why he screwed a porn star while you sat at home with baby Barron? https://t.co/lWVhPunCPM — Dot (@DotDot914) September 26, 2024

To conclude …



Source @RpsAgainstTrump