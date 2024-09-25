US Alex Jones

It’s the end of the road for Alex Jones’ Infowars and please let this supremely satisfying 12 seconds be the last we see of him

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2024

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Alex Jones, and we were right.

The conspiracy theorist in chief and one-time right hand man of Donald Trump is facing the shutdown of his Infowars platform after a judge ruled that its assets can be sold off to help fund the $1.5bn he owes the families of Sandy Hook.

That’s how much Jones owes in damages after he spread lies that the 2012 school shooting never happened.

And Jones is taking it just as well as you hoped he would.

Thoughts and prayers.

To conclude …

