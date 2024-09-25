It’s the end of the road for Alex Jones’ Infowars and please let this supremely satisfying 12 seconds be the last we see of him

US Alex Jones

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Alex Jones, and we were right.

The conspiracy theorist in chief and one-time right hand man of Donald Trump is facing the shutdown of his Infowars platform after a judge ruled that its assets can be sold off to help fund the $1.5bn he owes the families of Sandy Hook.

That’s how much Jones owes in damages after he spread lies that the 2012 school shooting never happened.

And Jones is taking it just as well as you hoped he would.

BREAKING Alex Jones's Infowars media platform and its assets will be sold off piece by piece in auctions to help pay the more than $1 billion he owes relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting under an order expected to be approved by a federal judge, AP reports pic.twitter.com/V4p0bWAt8n — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 25, 2024

Thoughts and prayers.

Too bad. So sad. Cry me a river bitch. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) September 25, 2024

Alex Jones deserves everything that’s coming to him for his reprehensible actions against the grieving families that lost their children. — Thomas St James (@Thomasstjames3) September 25, 2024

Alex Jones, the loudspeaker of lies, finally gets his volume turned all the way down! Watching Infowars get sold off piece by piece feels like poetic justice—like a bad garage sale for conspiracy junk. Here's to justice being served and him fading into obscurity! pic.twitter.com/IlhhBRVO8f — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 25, 2024

A stark reminder of the consequences faced for spreading harmful conspiracy theories, more of this please — Feed Flux (@feedfluxdigital) September 25, 2024

To conclude …

Awesome. Lies have a price https://t.co/YSL5Y5sm1K — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) September 25, 2024

READ MORE

An Andrew Tate fanboy listed all the ‘men’s things women had invaded’ and ended up owned into a galaxy far, far away

Source @RpsAgainstTrump