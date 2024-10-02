US JD Vance us election

JD Vance had a little strop over being fact-checked on immigration during the debate – 17 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2024

The only vice-presidential debate between candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz took place on Tuesday night, moderated by CBS News presenters, Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

It was far more polite than the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, although the Republican followed his boss’s tried and tested tactic of, well, lying.

He lied about US industry.

He lied about Trump’s record on health care.

He also lied, again, about the immigration status of Haitians in Ohio. The moderators weren’t going to let him get away with that one.

Somebody’s going to get memed.

The internet was quick to point out how bad it looked.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2