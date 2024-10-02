JD Vance had a little strop over being fact-checked on immigration during the debate – 17 favourite reactions

US JD Vance us election

The only vice-presidential debate between candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz took place on Tuesday night, moderated by CBS News presenters, Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

It was far more polite than the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, although the Republican followed his boss’s tried and tested tactic of, well, lying.

He lied about US industry.

Vance: Harris’ policies have led to more manufacturing overseas FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. American manufacturing stagnated under Trump and is booming under Biden-Harris pic.twitter.com/M7rzys75wy — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 2, 2024

He lied about Trump’s record on health care.

The lies JD Vance just told about Trump’s record on health care were among the most brazen and shameless I have ever seen in a debate including the ones with Trump. It was astounding, next level lying, and it deserves a lot more discussion than I bet it will get — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 2, 2024

He also lied, again, about the immigration status of Haitians in Ohio. The moderators weren’t going to let him get away with that one.

Moderator: Just to clarify, Springfield’s Haitian migrants have legal status Vance: The rules were you guys weren't going to fact check pic.twitter.com/zo5W3i9HIt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 2, 2024

Somebody’s going to get memed.

Still thinking about this pic.twitter.com/ROm0RoNelE — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 2, 2024

The internet was quick to point out how bad it looked.

1.

Big "I was told there'd be no math" energy https://t.co/3A0b9V1RxA — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 2, 2024

2.

Now I’m not some kind of fancy, high-class big city debating folk but I figure that “Hang on, I was told you weren’t allowed to point out when I was lying” might not be the smartest thing to say in a debate. https://t.co/mjkV3cO6Vj pic.twitter.com/eBsz6yg4sm — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 2, 2024

3.

Vance: I want to speak to reality’s manager! https://t.co/LQGojPE1Di — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 2, 2024

4.

VANCE: “The rules were you guys weren’t gonna fact check.” Welp, there’s your sound bite — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 2, 2024

5.

I’m a blatant liar. Please allow me to shit on my home state – @JDVance https://t.co/PXPKroHOFk — Geoff Litwin (@Geoff_Litwin) October 2, 2024

6.

JD Vance: HOW DARE YOU FACT-CHECK MY LIES — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 2, 2024

7.

JD Vance just had a meltdown over being fact checked pic.twitter.com/tA3iSIRuOX — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 2, 2024

8.

HAHAHAHA! JD Vance is big mad that he was fact checked. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 2, 2024

9.