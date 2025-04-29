Politics brexit canada mark carney

Mark Carney saw parallels between Trump’s tariff obsession and Brexit not to put too fine a point on it, it’s painful AF

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2025

Congratulations to Mark Carney – we have no doubt he’s reading – who’s been elected prime minister of Canada in a stunning comeback for the Liberal party in large part thanks to Donald Trump’s incessant wanging on about making Canada his 51st state.

We mention Carney again – again! – because of this clip in which the former Bank of England governor was asked about Trump’s obsession with all things tariff and a similarly spectacularly funny (except not funny at all) turn which gripped these islands a few years back.

You remember – Brexit – and not to put too fine a point on it, it’s painful AF.

Mega bloody ooof.

