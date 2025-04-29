Mark Carney saw parallels between Trump’s tariff obsession and Brexit not to put too fine a point on it, it’s painful AF

Politics brexit canada mark carney

Congratulations to Mark Carney – we have no doubt he’s reading – who’s been elected prime minister of Canada in a stunning comeback for the Liberal party in large part thanks to Donald Trump’s incessant wanging on about making Canada his 51st state.

We mention Carney again – again! – because of this clip in which the former Bank of England governor was asked about Trump’s obsession with all things tariff and a similarly spectacularly funny (except not funny at all) turn which gripped these islands a few years back.

You remember – Brexit – and not to put too fine a point on it, it’s painful AF.

Mark Carney asked whether Brexit lessons apply to Trump’s tariffs. “When you break off or substantially rupture trade relations with major trading partners, you end up with slower growth, higher inflation, higher interest rates, volatility, lower currency. A weaker economy.” ~AA pic.twitter.com/1fMFIstM8Y — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 28, 2025

Mega bloody ooof.

Regular reminder of the consequences needlessly imposed on us all by 51.9% of the population who got conned! https://t.co/zHEDMiGGMf — Steve Vernon (@UtdLoungeRedSte) April 28, 2025

In other words #BrexitBrokeBritain — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) April 28, 2025

Brexit Broken Britain needs to be repaired as a matter of urgency. https://t.co/dWTht1qyuM — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) April 29, 2025

Sums up Brexit quite nicely — Richard (@Richard19674) April 28, 2025

“The Lessons of Brexit are being applied to the United States”

– Mark Carney https://t.co/DuHqBA2e1C — Con Job Alert (@ConJobAlert) April 28, 2025

And finally …

Mark Carney tells me his message to the UK in this new Trumpian era is simply ‘good luck’ pic.twitter.com/5oc1bWWqux — Dan Rivers (@danriversitv) April 29, 2025

