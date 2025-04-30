‘What is the most overused and meaningless buzzword of our time?’ – 23 phrases that make you want to claw your eyes out

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you spend any length of time on the internet, or reading newspapers, or watching TV, you’ll be well aware that there are an awful lot of buzzwords about nowadays. It’s the type of jargon you see people on The Apprentice regurgitating until it loses all meaning, and even Lord Sugar is bored of it.

They’ve been talking about this on the AskReddit page, after user JuanPonceEnriquez asked:

What is the most overused and meaningless buzzword of our time?

Here are some of the things people really wish other people would stop saying …

1.

‘Powered by AI. Oh look at our new fridge now POWERED BY AI. What does an artificial intelligence need to do in a fridge. It took the place of Blockchain and Quantum.’

–fredy31

2.

”Cleanse’ products. You have entire organs devoted to cleansing. Most of this stuff is worthless at worst and will give you diarrhoea at best.’

–Historical_Sort1289

3.

‘And detox. Your liver does not need a detox regiment, it already is the detox regiment!’

–galimabean

4.

‘Another vote for ‘gaslighting’. People misuse it constantly.’

–thepisceanqueen

5.

‘Unprecedented and ‘longer than usual wait times’.’

–Jibjuck

6.

‘Crisis. When everything is a crisis, nothing is a crisis.’

–Arch-Vader

7.

”Like, OMG, I’m like so totally bipolarrrrrrrrr (vocal fry)’. No, Gretchen. Being in a slightly different mood from day to day is normal. Bipolar Disorder is a real, and serious, mental health condition.’

–onemanmelee

8.

”“My truth.”

–ryahenry6ftdown

9.

‘The ick, gives me the ick.’

–brooklet17

10.

‘Does ‘core memory’ count? I hate when parents take their four-year-olds on a holiday and decide it’s a core memory for the kid.’

–Happy_Raspberry1984

11.

‘A lot of food advertising terms. ‘All natural’, ‘chef-inspired’, ‘naturally flavored’, ‘gourmet’. All mean nothing.’

–NumbersAndPolls01

12.

”Trauma’ to describe any unpleasant situation.’

–stonesthrow111