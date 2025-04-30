They’re doing White House press briefings for ‘Maga influencers’ only and it’s like a glimpse through the gates of hell and back again

US magas white house

With Donald Trump 100 days and counting into his second stint at the White House, press briefings aren’t just for, you know, the press anymore.

No, there are now special exclusive opportunities for ‘Maga influencers’ only and if you think you know what that’s going to look like, you might not have seen the half of it.

for the second straight day, Leavitt is doing a White House briefing exclusively for MAGA influencers pic.twitter.com/tDMyUvAcok — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025

And it turned out there was more where that came from.

a MAGA influencer in today’s White House briefing suggests joe Biden was responsible for rising suicide rates pic.twitter.com/bNZQ8LiNXU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025

Don’t have to answer questions from the press if you don’t invite ’em! And these people surely said it best.

I refuse to believe this isn’t SNL. https://t.co/lSLhS7lAcX — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 29, 2025

Wait is this just straight up state run media disguised as a press briefing? — david & the berschtones (blue checkmark, saved $8) (@theberschtones) April 29, 2025

This event is insane by itself, but she actually said in her q that Trump has a historic approval rating?? He just set an 80 year record for LOW approval 100 days in. Just a straight up cult. https://t.co/FGt972yIqE — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) April 29, 2025

This is straight up propaganda. It is a dog and pony show. Just an echo chamber of approval with no regard for the truth or reality. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) April 29, 2025

Who could possibly tell whether or not this is real pic.twitter.com/ztnW082DBb — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 29, 2025

