US magas white house

They’re doing White House press briefings for ‘Maga influencers’ only and it’s like a glimpse through the gates of hell and back again

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2025

With Donald Trump 100 days and counting into his second stint at the White House, press briefings aren’t just for, you know, the press anymore.

No, there are now special exclusive opportunities for ‘Maga influencers’ only and if you think you know what that’s going to look like, you might not have seen the half of it.

And it turned out there was more where that came from.

Don’t have to answer questions from the press if you don’t invite ’em! And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2